Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

At the conclusion of Laura Holmes Haddad’s Perspective, (“My Family Fled California Wildfires. What’s Your Climate Risk?,” November 14), she asks: “In 20 years, will Americans be weighing climate risk the same way they look at school rankings or crime rates when deciding where to live?” The answer is no. This is happening now.

Natick





I loved Holmes Haddad’s article about being a climate change refugee. My wife and I moved from Sonoma County to Cape Cod in 2016 in part due to fire threats. I worked for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and was predicting the worst.

Bill Hearn

Barnstable





My wife, my daughter, and I could have written this story, although perhaps not quite as articulately or as well presented. We, too, moved from Santa Rosa in Sonoma County to Plymouth, Massachusetts, this summer. We lived on and off for 46 years in the Bay Area. We feel we did not leave California, California left us. We have no more wildfire threats, no more evacuations (after five in four years), no more dried-up reservoirs, and no more “go bags.” It was very hard to leave our friends and our Golden State with its golden memories of better days. However, we moved back to our home state and our loving family. We were, and are, luckier than most.

John Ferro

Plymouth

A Seat at the Table

I have applauded Robin Abrahams’ support of boundary setting in the time of COVID, when most everyone is feeling mentally frayed. But with “Crowd Control” (Miss Conduct, November 14), I felt disappointed. I recognize the stressors the daughter is facing, but I didn’t appreciate the lack of consideration of what it’s like to be a person with special needs. As an autistic person myself, I’d like to provide perspective. Yes, the daughter needed to assert boundaries because it was a surprise to have an extra guest. And, yes, the mother in the letter should have mentioned that she would like to bring her stepson instead of just assuming he could come. It would have been nice to compromise while still respecting the host’s concerns. It’s disheartening in a time when awareness needs to be brought to all people who have been traditionally pushed aside due to something they have no control over. Some autistic people may have a hard time feeling welcome in social or family situations; a situation like this may not only hurt the mother’s relationship with her daughter but also the son, who may have a hard time understanding what he did “wrong” to not be wanted.

Tommy Ciulla

Melrose





I am raising my grandson. I’ve had him since he was 5. He’s now 22 and is very delayed. I know what he can handle and what he can’t handle. I did not take him to my brother’s wedding. But if he were deliberately excluded, I would be livid.

Johanna Domsalla

Manteno, Illinois





The one thing I didn’t notice in Miss Conduct’s response was a mention that the adult child wasn’t invited in the first place: The invitation was for the person and their partner. If they wanted to bring the adult child with them, they should have asked, autism or no autism, before making plans.

Janine Gauntt

Tyringham





Miss Conduct says in the article that the daughter’s decision may be best for the autistic son. On what planet is not being invited to family Christmas better for someone? Autistic people are human beings with all the feelings and need for inclusion and company as the next human. Being excluded hurts on the playground, it hurts when you aren’t invited to parties, and it hurts most when you aren’t accepted by family. Disabled people feel the same sting.

Lauren Goloboy

Sharon





My initial reaction to the daughter who disinvited her parent, parent’s partner, and partner’s autistic son was to be mad at the daughter, but Miss Conduct’s advice changed my mind. Her in-laws are staying for WEEKS, as she emphasized. That is A LOT! How about if the parent’s gift to the daughter is a plane ticket so she can have a break from her in-laws and visit her parent in a comfortable environment? She may be able to truly enjoy her parent, the partner, and the son, and the needed break without worrying. Entertaining can be stressful. Mixing up families can be tough.

Jennifer Tickell

Yarmouth





My wife and I are parents to our 16-year-old son who has autism. Having a child with special needs is stressful and can be isolating, especially around the holidays. The only acceptable response from the daughter is, “What can we do to help?” Her definition of what it means to be a family is much different than mine.

Lenard Zohn

Andover





Miss Conduct calls [the situation] a “communication misfire,” but I call it exclusion. She centers on the daughter’s feelings of being overwhelmed, but does not once mention how the son might feel. My autistic daughter has endured countless overstimulating gatherings over the years, and some hosts have been kind enough to ask how they might make it more comfortable for her. The idea that she might be disinvited when she is grown is too painful for me to imagine.

Sarah Jensen

Belmont





Miss Conduct is right: There needs to be a conversation, and it needs to happen sooner, rather than later. Because if you let it sit until the letter writer is “a little less raw — probably after the holidays,” that gives the whole thing time to fester.

user_4450021

posted on bostonglobe.com





The daughter needs to be reminded that a special needs child or adult is just as important as her children. She was completely inconsiderate to a vulnerable human being and that is the example she is teaching her children. Mom needs to tell her daughter how disappointing her behavior is—and that she needs a gift of compassion for the holiday season.

Sally Izzo

Seffner, Florida





Children with disabilities are the ones who are never invited to birthday parties. They don’t get asked to the dance or invited to go on the ski weekend. My son is developmentally disabled, but he is not stupid. He feels the slights just as “normal” kids do. My husband and I have felt all of those slights, too. The mom who wrote is probably new to navigating the world with a disabled family member. From the perspective of 43 years of experience, I can tell her that parenting a child with disabilities, who then becomes an adult with disabilities, is a long, lonely journey.

Linda Cades

Easton, Maryland

