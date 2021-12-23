The plastic Santa my divorced dad always believed in

My father was referring to an item of home décor in the shorthand that only my siblings and I knew. “Santa, eh?” I snickered. And then I felt a catch in my throat.

My first semester away at college, mired in final exams, I called my father during a study break. Pops reported the news from the home front. Then his voice crescendoed, “And, of course, Santa’s waiting for you.”

The first holiday season after my parents’ divorce, my siblings and I had followed our father through the stuffy corridor to his apartment building. When we arrived at his door, he instructed us to wait in the hallway. As we stood sweating in our coats and scarves, Pops emerged with a twinkle in his eye that could have shown all the way to the North Pole and ushered us inside.

The apartment was dark except for a warm red glow illuminating the bar area of the kitchenette. “It’s SANTA!!” my father crowed. “Look at him! Isn’t he the jolliest fellow you’ve ever seen?”

I saw Santa, but I could say nothing.

This Santa, or one of its many million iterations, was typically found at garden centers in the aisle marked “Yard Ornaments” or “Outdoor Lighting.” And yet there in Pops’ living room, standing all of 3 feet 5 inches high, Santa shone. A bright red beacon proffering a sackload of colorful presents. I suggested Santa might look better on the little porch overlooking the parking lot. “Yeah,” Pops said, “maybe once it snows we’ll put him out there.”

Santa never got any fresh air that year.

During my last year of college, my father remarried. Julie was the calm yin to my father’s maniacal yang. She brought two cats to the relationship. My father brought three children. And one Santa.

One day, Julie came home to find the yard Santa, by then slightly worn, standing proudly on her front porch. Try as she might to convince my father that he was single-handedly bringing down property values across the whole neighborhood, Pops could not be dissuaded. This did not surprise my siblings and me.

As a criminal defense attorney, our father spent long days appearing in court and visiting incarcerated clients. But during the holidays, his focus shifted to persuading a jury of unbelievers that Santa was real. He delivered gifts, poinsettia plants, and cards to everyone from parking lot attendants to prosecutors throughout the county — always with an impish grin.

My first Christmas as a newlywed, I received a call when I was at work from Pops, an oddity and cause for alarm. “I’m in bad shape,” he said. He was on his way to the hospital. In the midst of a grueling trial, he had fainted in an elevator. The doctors discovered a hole in his esophagus. He underwent a blood transfusion for severe anemia, and his esophagus was patched. While he was home recovering from surgery, I asked Julie how she had cajoled my stubborn dad to seek medical help.

“I threatened to call off Christmas,” she explained. “I said, ‘I’m not putting up the tree. No cards. No gifts. No Santa.’” The last ultimatum had sealed the deal. Santa arrived late to his post on the porch that year, but he shone all the brighter.

Last December, my old man retired. Dancing on the edge of 70 in the midst of a global pandemic, the threat of COVID-19 bore heavily on all of us.

The only elder among us who will not retire, of course, is old Santa. Our dinged-up home team mascot reminds us that the holidays are not about perfect trimmings, but about sharing the joy that radiates from within.

Kendra Stanton Lee is a writer in Milton.








