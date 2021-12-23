For sale: City homes with cozy book nooks

$625,000
81 CLARE AVENUE / ROSLINDALE
SQUARE FEET 1,218
LOT SIZE 0.14 acres
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR $490,000 in 2020
PROS This updated 1900 Colonial has a white picket fence out front and a spacious, fenced backyard with a stone fire pit area. Enter through an enclosed porch into the living room with hardwood floors, corner fireplace, and cozy reading alcove with an original 15-pane window. The dining room at left features built-in shelves and a nearby remodeled bath. Newly updated, the kitchen sports quartz counters, stainless appliances, and access to the back deck. Upstairs, find three bedrooms, one with a private remodeled bath. Laundry is in the unfinished basement, along with a newer boiler and updated electrical panel. CONS One bedroom is very small; stairs are steep and narrow.
Malissa Jean-Charles, Keller Williams, 508-439-1077, SoldbyMJC.com
$1,175,000
307 LAGRANGE STREET / WEST ROXBURY
SQUARE FEET 2,800
LOT SIZE 0.17 acres
BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1.5
LAST SOLD FOR $311,500 in 1998
PROS Set on a corner lot in Bellevue Hill, this 1897 Arts and Crafts Colonial was built for the artist Sears Gallagher. The mudroom opens into a large foyer; a den at right has French doors leading to a mahogany porch. The spacious living room features a fireplace, bay windows, and two alcoves — one with a window seat and built-in bookshelves. From the formal dining room, a butler’s pantry connects to an updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and a nearby powder room. Up the grand staircase, four bedrooms (the largest with a walk-in closet and doors linking to a bedroom or office) share a newer bath. The third floor has a bonus room and walk-in attic. CONS No private bath in primary bedroom; no garage.
Deirdre White, Carole White Associates RE Group, 617-910-6245, isellboston.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine.