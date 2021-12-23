For sale: City homes with cozy book nooks

LOT SIZE 0.14 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $490,000 in 2020

PROS This updated 1900 Colonial has a white picket fence out front and a spacious, fenced backyard with a stone fire pit area. Enter through an enclosed porch into the living room with hardwood floors, corner fireplace, and cozy reading alcove with an original 15-pane window. The dining room at left features built-in shelves and a nearby remodeled bath. Newly updated, the kitchen sports quartz counters, stainless appliances, and access to the back deck. Upstairs, find three bedrooms, one with a private remodeled bath. Laundry is in the unfinished basement, along with a newer boiler and updated electrical panel. CONS One bedroom is very small; stairs are steep and narrow.

Advertisement

The exterior of 307 Lagrange Street, West Roxbury. handout

Malissa Jean-Charles, Keller Williams, 508-439-1077, SoldbyMJC.com

$1,175,000

307 LAGRANGE STREET / WEST ROXBURY

The living room with a window seat perfect for reading a book, at 307 Lagrange Street, West Roxbury. handout

SQUARE FEET 2,800

LOT SIZE 0.17 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $311,500 in 1998

PROS Set on a corner lot in Bellevue Hill, this 1897 Arts and Crafts Colonial was built for the artist Sears Gallagher. The mudroom opens into a large foyer; a den at right has French doors leading to a mahogany porch. The spacious living room features a fireplace, bay windows, and two alcoves — one with a window seat and built-in bookshelves. From the formal dining room, a butler’s pantry connects to an updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and a nearby powder room. Up the grand staircase, four bedrooms (the largest with a walk-in closet and doors linking to a bedroom or office) share a newer bath. The third floor has a bonus room and walk-in attic. CONS No private bath in primary bedroom; no garage.

The exterior of 81 Clare Avenue, Roslindale. handout

Deirdre White, Carole White Associates RE Group, 617-910-6245, isellboston.com

Advertisement

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.