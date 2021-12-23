After losing PawSox, Pawtucket eyes new uses for McCoy, Apex sites

But as 2022 approaches, Pawtucket is taking major steps to try to move past the heartache.

The Pawtucket Red Sox pulled out of McCoy Stadium after 50 years, heading up Route 146 to Worcester. Hasbro toyed with the idea of moving its headquarters out of the city. Memorial Hospital closed its doors. And the Apex building, with its stepped pyramid roof, sat underused, locked in a legal battle — a symbol of stagnation for all to see as they drove by on Route 95.

Last week, a panel of school and city officials voted unanimously to pursue a $302.5 million plan that involves tearing down the 79-year-old city-owned stadium and erecting a 2,500-student Pawtucket high school that would consolidate two of the city’s existing high schools, Shea and Tolman.

Advertisement

And on Dec. 14, the Pawtucket City Council approved a $17.7-million settlement of a long legal battle between the city and the owners of the Apex site. As a result of the partial settlement, the city will buy five parcels of land at that key gateway, unlocking new possibilities for downtown development.

The Globe spoke to Mayor Donald R. Grebien about what the new year might hold in store for this old mill city.

McCoy Stadium

In May, Grebien stood at home plate in the deserted McCoy Stadium, saying, “In all honesty, it’s sad. The community, the state as a whole, we lost a gem. We lost a team. We lost some identity.”

In May, Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien stood in front of home plate at McCoy Stadium, the former home of the Pawtucket Red Sox. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

But this week, Grebien was enthusiastic about the plans for a new Pawtucket high school. “We are excited,” he said. “We see this as an opportunity to invest in students and provide a much better facility than just rehabbing Shea and Tolman.”

The city has outgrown William E. Tolman Senior High, built in 1926, and Charles E. Shea Senior High, built in 1938, Grebien said. The city had pursued plans to renovate the two buildings, but when state education officials questioned those plans, Pawtucket officials began looking at instead consolidating the schools at the McCoy site, he said.

Advertisement

The Rhode Island Department of Education would reimburse the city for 85 percent of the cost of the new high school, including the demolition of McCoy, Grebien said. “We feel strongly that the state still owes us some support the way it got left,” he said, referring to the failure of state officials to keep the PawSox in Pawtucket and support McCoy.

Grebien said the school committee has not yet decided whether the Jacqueline Walsh School for the Arts would also be consolidated into the new high school. He said Pawtucket might use Shea as a middle school or elementary school, but it would look to sell Tolman, which sits on prime property downtown overlooking the Blackstone River.

Grebien noted the General Assembly would need to approve a bond proposal to borrow money for the consolidated high school, and the bond item would be placed before voters, probably in November.

No final decisions have been made about what to name the new school. But there might be ways to honor Shea, Tolman, and the beloved former PawSox owner Ben Mondor, he said, suggesting the school’s athletic field could be named Ben Mondor Field.

Also, Grebien said, no final decisions have been made about what to do with the statues and murals found around McCoy, site of the longest game in baseball history. Many will be placed in a warehouse until the city figures out the best place for them, he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the city will continue pursuing its lawsuit against the Pawtucket Red Sox for allegedly failing to maintain McCoy Stadium. “This does not negate that,” Grebien said of the high school plans. “We still have the position that they have an obligation to how they left us.”

Apex site

A Pawtucket-based family of Apex companies has been locked in a legal battle with the city and the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency over five parcels right off Route 95.

The Apex building and property off Route 95 in Pawtucket had been considered for a proposed new baseball stadium. John Tlumacki

The Apex building, with its ziggurat-shaped roof, had been used by the Department of Motor Vehicles for more than six years. The owners said they began marketing the site for redevelopment, but then the city began looking at using that site for a new stadium for the PawSox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

The owners filed a federal lawsuit, accusing the city of unlawfully trying to obtain their land through eminent domain, and the litigation dragged on. But now a partial settlement has been reached.

Grebien said both sides of the dispute were “passionate,” but the stalemate ended in a mediation process led by former Rhode Island Supreme Court Chief Justice Frank J. Williams. “He came in as a mediator and he would smack everyone around, in his way, and make everyone understand they were not that far apart, even though we thought we were,” he said.

Advertisement

Bill Fischer, a spokesman for Apex Development, issued a statement saying, “It has been a very long journey to get to this point, but the Apex Development team continued to negotiate and work with the city and the (Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency) in good faith as we knew this was a priority for the city.”

“We wish Mayor Grebien and all city leaders the best of luck as they work to reset the entire surrounding area to create jobs and generate economic activity for the citizens of Pawtucket,” the statement said. “Apex Development has worked tirelessly with the city to achieve this outcome.”

Grebien, in turn, said, “I want to thank the Apex ownership for their continuing commitment to the city in getting this done.”

While those statements signal reconciliation, some of the litigation continues. The amended complaint says, “The Apex Companies never wanted or intended to sell the Apex Properties,” and while foregoing some of its claims, they are “seeking damages, just compensation, and other monetary claims.”

So what will Pawtucket do with that prime real estate?

Grebien said the future use for that land has not been determined. But informal conversations have focused on using it as a sports facility – perhaps for baseball, soccer, or even cricket, he said. “I don’t know anything about cricket but that is up and coming,” he said.

Past discussions also have included residential and commercial uses, Grebien said. But first the city must get control of the land and have a public discussion about potential future uses, he said.

Advertisement

Could that site be used for new corporate headquarters for Hasbro? Grebien said that’s possible but there have been no discussions with the Pawtucket-based toy manufacturer, which had been courted by Massachusetts. “We have not approached them,” he said.

Soccer stadium

The Apex site had originally been part of a $400 million project that state and city officials unveiled in December 2019.

The initial Tidewater Landing plans included a soccer stadium, 435 residential units, 60,000 square feet of office space, and 56,750 square feet of retail/restaurant space in downtown Pawtucket. Plans for the Apex site included an indoor sports center, a hotel, and a conference center.

A rendering of the proposed Tidewater Landing project that would include an 11,000-seat soccer stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. City of Pawtucket

But with the city unable to acquire the Apex site, the project was scaled back to $284 million. And this year, an undetermined amount of coal tar oil leaked into the Seekonk River at the project site, contaminating soil and bringing emergency crews to the area.

Grebien said the coal tar is being cleaned up and extra booms are being added to protect the river. He said groundbreaking for the project will take place soon, and plans still call for kicking the first soccer ball in the new stadium in 2023. The Tidewater site, developed by Fortuitous Partners, would hold a stadium for a soccer team that would compete in the United Soccer League Championship — the second tier of US professional soccer.

New train station

The Tidewater development would serve as one “bookend” for a revitalized downtown along with a new Pawtucket/Central Falls commuter rail station and bus hub, Grebien said. Plans call for opening the transportation hub in fall of 2022, and he expects it will lead to renovation of mill buildings in the area, generating commercial and residential development.

Grebien acknowledged that Pawtucket has faced some serious setbacks and heartbreaks in recent years. But, he said, “We are very resilient here.”

The back-to-back action on the McCoy Stadium site and the Apex site represent “great ways to end the year,” Grebien said.

But a lot of work remains in the year ahead to make those plans a reality. “My job is to make sure we don’t lose these opportunities,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.