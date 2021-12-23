The best Christmas present ever

“Pop always made Christmas special for me,” Robert said. “It wasn’t about gifts. It was about family. But even so, Pop spoiled me around Christmas. He went out of his way to make it special.”

That said, money isn’t everything. His son, Robert, whom Tom adopted when Robert was 3, remembers Christmas as a magical time when he was a boy.

As a single dad, Tom Romano didn’t have a lot of disposable income lying around the house. Especially around Christmas time.

The last few Christmases have not been so merry and bright for the Romanos.

Two years ago, Robert was deported to his native Trinidad and Tobago after the federal government refused to recognize his adoption, ruling it was merely a guardianship, as if the 27 years that Robert spent in New Hampshire as Tom’s son simply hadn’t happened.

Living alone, Tom Romano, a Lawrence native, is also dying alone. Two months after Robert was locked up to await deportation, Tom fell and severed his spinal cord, which he had first badly injured falling off an Air Force plane he was repairing in Thailand during the Vietnam War. His condition has worsened over the last few years, and his doctor has given him anywhere between six months to a year to live.

Knowing that his father is terminally ill, it would have been understandable if Robert thought the worst when he looked down at his phone the other day and saw he had 10 missed calls from his father’s number.

But he didn’t think the worst. He thought the best. For some reason, maybe because of the season, he knew it would be good news.

“Son,” Tom Romano told his boy when that 10th call was returned, “you’re coming home.”

There are some, especially those who advocate for immigrants, who would argue there is no more appropriately named government agency than ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They aren’t in the warm and fuzzy business. They lock people up and throw people out of the country.

But, especially given the spirit of the season, let’s give credit where credit is due. ICE reviewed the request for a humanitarian parole filed by the Romanos’ lawyer, Ann Elise McCaffrey, who noted that Tom Romano, an Air Force veteran, is living alone in Manchester, N.H., confined to a chair where he sleeps, with not nearly enough home health care.

McCaffrey asked that Robert Romano be temporarily allowed to return to the US so he could serve as his father’s caregiver, a request that seemed eminently reasonable given the service Tom Romano gave his country in a time of war. It was a plea backed by Senators Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen from New Hampshire, and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

This week, ICE said yes.

“ICE,” McCaffrey said, “did the right thing.”

So did McCaffrey. She took the case on pro bono.

In a letter dated Monday, ICE noted that humanitarian parole which it was granting Robert Romano “is an extraordinary measure used sparingly and only in urgent or emergency circumstances,” and attached a series of reporting and monitoring restrictions for him.

Robert Romano told me he will abide by those restrictions. In the meantime, he has to hustle to make it all happen. He has an appointment Jan. 13 at the US embassy in Trinidad to acquire the necessary travel documents, and will get the required COVID testing. He hopes to fly back to the US on Jan. 18, which just happens to be his father’s 67th birthday.

His present to his father will be his presence.

Getting the news just a few days before Christmas was not lost on the Romanos. Robert Romano said he grew up believing that Christmas brings out the best in people, and, as he put it, “there are good people everywhere, even at ICE.”

“It feels like a miracle from above,” Robert Romano said. “I can honestly say, this is the best Christmas present ever.”

Merry Christmas, indeed.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.