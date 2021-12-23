Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Dec. 24-30

Shhh. We’re here to offer This week’s Best Times is a guiding hand through the calendar’s most disorienting week: Dec. 24-31. We’re focusing here not on Christmas or New Year’s celebrations — but the weird in-between daze. Mask up. Let’s get weird.

My friends, we enter now the Holidaze. That hazy Twilight Zone between Christmas Eve and New Year’s where hours and days blur together, clocks have no meaning, and you wonder: is it Monday or Wednesday? What is time? Why is time? What is happening?

Blues fans, this looks epic. Woonsocket-born blues legend Duke Robillard plays two holiday shows: The Met in Pawtucket on Dec. 26 and in Westerly Dec. 29. If you’ve been to one of his shows, you know the multiple Grammy-nominee throws down. It’s not everyone who gets tapped by Bob Dylan to record (on Grammy-winner “Time out of Mind,” no less.)

The Rhode Islander, who co-founded New England favorites Roomful Of Blues with Al Copley in Westerly in 1967, went to play in The Fabulous Thunderbirds, and leads a solid and award-winning solo career. He’s collaborated with a Who’s Who from Tom Waits to Maria Muldaur. This is neat: according to The Met’s show info for “Christmas with Duke and Friends,” attendees could be in a video. 1005 Main St., Pawtucket. 401-729-1005. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Proof of vaccination or testing required. $20.

On Dec. 29, he plays with The Founders — Al Copley, Rich Lataille, Doug James, Greg Piccolo — at The Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly. According to the show info, free dancing lessons start at 7 p.m. #GetDown. Proof of vaccination or testing required. Doors 6:30, show 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Details here.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

I can hear the song and see that spinning ball in my head already… Doo doo doo, doo doo doo doooo— (ahem) sorry. Don’t miss your chances to see Harlem Globetrotters dunk at the Dunk. Dec. 30, games at 2 p.m and 7 p.m. Info here, ticket prices vary.

WINE O’CLOCK

Wine tasting on a Monday or a Tuesday? Don’t mind if we do. #TwilightWeek.

Newport Vineyards hosts Tasting Mondays and Tuesdays. Stop by Dec. 27 and 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 909 East Main Road, Middletown. $17 per wine tasting (4 tastes); $15 per beer tasting (4 tastes.) Details here. You might also make a reservation for their New Year’s Eve Pop Up, featuring favorite dishes of the past year, and curated flights of wine or craft Taproot Beers, a special Taproot Beer release or a seasonal cocktail. Dec. 31, noon to 6 p.m. Details here.

Picturesque Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyards in Little Compton is open for tastings Friday though Mondays, according to their website. They reopen Dec. 27 for tastings noon to 4, according to their Instagram. 162 West Main Road. 401-635-8486.

BRIGHT LIGHTS

Bundle in your car, bring the thermos of cocoa, and tune your car radio as you drive through a mile-long Holiday Light Show in Hope, R.I. Dec. 26-30, starting 5 p.m. 2150 Scituate Ave. From $23. Details here.

Bristol’s Blithewold, an impressive summer estate sitting on 33 acres by Narragansett Bay, hosts “Night Lights” now through Jan. 9: Festively lit paths throughout the grounds, gardens and arboretum. Plus hot cider, hot chocolate, hot coffee — and hot drinks with a kick. Mansion closed during program. 5-7 p.m. Non-member adults: $10; kids: $5. Details here.

Rogers Williams Park Zoo is aglow with their Holiday Lights Spectacular. Now through Jan. 2, the walk-through experience features 40 acres of light displays, with some 3 million lights, according to their web site. 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets are timed-entry and available for purchase online only. Non-member adult $12; kids 2-12, $10. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401- 785-3510. Details here.

RINK TIME

Ponds might not be frozen yet, but Rhody’s got some holiday-time skating options. The BankNewport City Center-Providence Rink is open in downtown Providence, with skate rentals ($7) and skate aids ($10) available — penguins for tots, and snow men for “big kids and adults.” Grab a snowman and go. Plus, three words: Ice bumper cars. ($12) Skating: Adults $7, kids 12 and under and seniors, $4.

Skate by the sea at Gurney’s Newport, an Instagrammable luxe resort on Goat Island that’s open to the public for ice skating. Adults $12, kids 12-and-under: $7, 65+, $7. Skates are available to rent $10. 1 Goat Island, Newport. 401-849-2600. Details here.

S’MORE WINTER VIBES

This is S’mores, Newport-style. The luxe Castle Hill Inn on Ocean Drive offers private fire pits on their terrace, with views of the Newport Pell Bridge and Narragansett Bay. It’s $200 for a group of up to six— but if everyone chips in, it looks to be a sweet treat. You’ll get s’mores supplies, hot chocolate or cider, and three fleece blankets to take home, according to their site. Must reserve now for spots next week. Dec. 26-30, reservations at 4:30 at 7 p.m. 590 Ocean Drive. 401-849-3800. More details here.

LAST CHANCE FOR HOLIDAY VIBES

For those who love this time of year, it’s time to squeeze out the last drops of magic. You’ve got two chances to see Festival Ballet Providence’s “The Nutcracker” at The Vets, complete with a Big Nazo Nutcracker. Christmas Eve show at 11 a.m., and last chance: Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence. 401-421-2787. Tickets from $20. Details here. You can read a review here.

There’s still time in the holiday season for Trinity Rep’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” Depending on your comfort level, there are in-person and streaming options. In-person now through Jan. 2, (ticket prices vary) streaming now through Jan. 16. ($50.) 201 Washington St., Providence. 401-351-4242.

For ideas on where to ring in the new year, see here.

With that, I wish you a Happy Christmas, Rhode Islanders. Catch you next week.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1. Got any ideas, tips or events coming up? Email me, tweet me, slide into my DMs.



