Boston is almost out of free rapid COVID tests, officials say, but a few remain available Thursday night

Boston has almost run out of free, rapid COVID-19 antigen tests after three days of distribution, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. The announcement comes at another peak in the coronavirus pandemic, amid uncertainty about the new omicron variant and the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

“This phase of our test-kit distribution work has proven what we already know, that there is incredible demand for testing in our communities,” the statement from the commission said.

Since Monday, the city has distributed 58,000 at-home test kits to families through Boston Public Schools; 79,000 kits at nine Boston Public Library locations; and more than 23,000 kits at BCYF community centers in East Boston, Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, and Hyde Park. City officials are also working with more than 100 local groups on “focused distribution in the community to ensure that tests are accessible to our most vulnerable populations,” according to the statement.