Boyfriend of Woburn woman found dead in Saugus marsh held without bail, charged with obstructing an investigation

He is charged with larceny over $1,200; intimidation of a witness, police officer, juror, or court official; and withholding evidence in a criminal proceeding. Maiben will return to court Dec. 28 for dangerousness and probable cause hearings.

Bruce Maiben, 44, appeared briefly in front of nearly 350 spectators on Zoom and a packed courtroom before Judge William Martin abruptly ended the hearing when a few onlookers began yelling and berating Maiben.

Onlookers jeered Thursday as the boyfriend of 40-year-old Sherell Pringle, the Woburn woman found dead in a Saugus marsh Tuesday, was arraigned in Lynn District Court and held without bail on charges of obstructing a criminal investigation.

In a harrowing scene Tuesday, family and friends of Pringle gathered on Route 107 in Saugus as investigators pored over the scene where her body was found. She had been missing for several days, and family members said they had gone searching and discovered her dead in the Rumney Marsh Reservation just off the northbound side of the road.

They also said Pringle had gone on a date with Maiben at a Boston nightclub on Sunday, the night her son reported her missing, and that Maiben was the last person she was seen with. A trooper found a “deceased body” at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, State Police spokesman David Procopio said, and Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office later confirmed the body to be Pringle.

“She spent the day with her mom and told her she was going out on a date. That was it. Nobody heard from her,” her cousin, Aeisha Pringle, has said. “This is what it is, she was found, and she was found dead.”

Police said Tuesday that they wanted to speak with Maiben. No one has been charged in connection with Pringle’s death, and the case remains under investigation.

John Morris, Maiben’s attorney, requested his client not appear in the courtroom for the hearing, citing the spotlight on the case, and saying there is nothing “that suggests that Mr. Maiben is actually the fellow that is a person of interest in this crime.”

Judge Martin denied the request, and Maiben was led in and out of the courtroom to jeers from the crowd. Several of the Zoom spectators changed their profiles to read “Justice for Sherell” or “Justice for Rell.”

Family and friends remembered Pringle Tuesday as an upbeat person who radiated happiness. Many were still in disbelief, comforting each other with hugs and watching investigators at the scene with tears in their eyes.

“As a son, if you’ve got a mom and she’s got a boyfriend, please check up on your mom,” said 19-year-old Jahmani Larionne, Pringle’s son. “I should’ve [done] that. I should’ve checked and said, ‘Are you good? Are you sure?’”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.