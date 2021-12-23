Cardinal Sean O’Malley to say midnight Mass at Cathedral of the Holy Cross

O’Malley will visit St. Peter’s Center in Dorchester for an outdoor distribution of Christmas presents and food at 10 a.m. Friday and then hand out gifts in another outdoor event at the Pine Street Inn in the South End one hour later, according to the schedule.

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley will spend Christmas Eve distributing gifts and food to the needy and homeless on Friday before celebrating midnight Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, according to the Archdiocese of Boston

The midnight Mass at the cathedral, the mother church of the archdiocese, will be preceded by a choral prelude at 11:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Catholic TV. The station will also air a live broadcast of the Christmas Day Mass led by O’Malley at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

O’Malley said he is thinking of the churchgoers of the archdiocese in this holiday season.

“As we prepare for the celebration of the birth of Jesus at Christmas, please know of my remembrance of you and your loved ones during this time of Advent,” O’Malley said in a Christmas blessing video posted online. “May the light of Christ, which is not diminished by any darkness or challenges, lead us forward and bring us closer to one another in the new year.”

In a second video, O’Malley retold the story of the Nativity from the Gospel of Luke, reflecting on its meaning for modern Christians.

“At this special time of year, especially this year, it’s heartening for us all to reflect on the story of a young couple who faced great uncertainty as they looked for a place of safety to bring their newborn child into the world,” the cardinal said.

“With faith as their guide and hope in their hearts, they journeyed to that humble stable in Bethlehem,” he continued. “Their faith was rewarded with the birth of their infant son, giving to all of us the gift of hope and the knowledge that we are never truly alone.”