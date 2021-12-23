A challenge for church leaders: How to deliver a holiday message of hope in trying times

Last December, it had come easy for the longtime pastor of the Charles Street A.M.E. Church in Roxbury. The first doses of a promising and long-awaited vaccine were being made available. Public health experts were expressing optimism, and the coming year seemed poised to provide much-needed relief.

How do you craft a message of hope in these trying times?

The Rev. Dr. Gregory G. Groover spent this week struggling to compose one of the most difficult sermons of his life.

Now, though, much of that progress can feel far in the past. A new, highly contagious variant has pushed case numbers to startling levels in recent days, mask mandates have re-emerged, and hospitals are again on high alert.

“People need a fresh word of hope,” said Groover. “We’re back here again a year later, so what do you preach that will be different?”

It’s a question religious leaders across the region and beyond are grappling with this holiday season, as congregants fill church pews — or Zoom video windows — looking for answers amid another pandemic winter.

Like many institutions, places of worship have endured a roller coaster two years, struggling to stay open — and safe — while catering to congregants wracked with fear, isolation, and illness. In Massachusetts, state COVID restrictions initially limited churches and synagogues to no more than 10 in-person guests at a time. Some have only recently reopened, and even then, under a slew of new precautions, from temperature checks to spaced seating.

All of it has combined to chip away at the sense of community fostered by regular, in-person services.

“We aren’t built to do this kind of long-term emergency situation, and for a lot of folks, they feel spiritually numb,” said the Rev. Jenn Macy, associate pastor at First Church Somerville. “How do we access God when we’ve been asked to do a really hard thing for this long?”

Addressing this unease is a responsibility that leaders have taken to heart as they prepare their final remarks of 2021.

At Boston’s Old South Church, senior minister and CEO Nancy S. Taylor was still in the process Tuesday of finalizing her message. Her early thoughts centered on a few key themes.

The Christmas story itself, she pointed out, is rife with plot twists and evil forces. It includes fearfulness among the innocent and personal anxieties. But there is also, she said in an e-mail, “the presence of God, the shining ideal of good, the promise of hope with each new birth.”

“On Christmas Eve we will retell and rehearse this ancient, yet ever new story,” Taylor said. “We will tell it against the background of an insinuating pandemic, contemporary despots, personal fears and anxieties.”

In an e-mail this week, Dr. Randal Quackenbush, the lead pastor at Anchor Boston, acknowledged the uncertainty of the moment — but pointed out, too, that each new year brings some level of uncertainty, with or without a global pandemic.

The church’s message, he said, would ultimately seek to encourage the faith to face whatever 2022 offers up, while inspiring the church’s congregants to be thankful rather than bitter or fearful.

“We can’t control the circumstances,” Quackenbush said, “but it is possible to not let our circumstances control us.”

Many local leaders, not surprisingly, said they would implore their congregants to keep the faith just a little bit longer — to focus on the positives of the past year even as the Omicron variant thrusts the world into further uncertainty.

The development, for instance, of multiple life-saving vaccines. And just this week, US regulators authorized the first pill to treat the coronavirus.

“It isn’t the big bang that everybody hoped for,” Macy said of this year’s holiday season. “[But] while there are hard things going on right now within the pandemic, there are also lots of great things God has done with science.”

Still, as they work to reassure their congregations, local religious leaders find themselves struggling with the same same sense of uncertainty as their members.

“We’re tired,” said Taylor, of the Old South Church in Boston.

Only a few weeks ago, after some 80 weeks of remote services, Charles Street A.M.E. Church reopened its doors to in-person services, albeit with a number of precautions. Now, as cases rise again, the church’s Dec. 31 Watch Night service will be fully remote. The church’s in-person weekend services may again be shuttered if infection totals continue their steep ascent into the new year. The church’s Christmas Eve service will be remote this year; service on Dec. 26 will be a hybrid service.

“It’s been draining,” said Groover, the church’s pastor. “Even clergy sometimes, when they’re in a room by themselves and it’s just them and God, they wonder — they ask: How long? How long, God?”

But, he added, “God places within all of us, individually and as a people, resilience. That’s a gift — that’s a divine gift.”

