Former Boston College student pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of her boyfriend

Inyoung You, the Boston College student accusing of goading her boyfriend to take his own life, was sentenced Thursday to a 2-1/2 year suspended jail sentence and 10 years’ probation after agreeing to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

You admitted in Suffolk Superior Court that she sent tens of thousands of texts in what prosecutors called months of emotional and psychological abuse in the weeks leading up to the death of Alexander Urtula. He jumped from the roof of a Roxbury parking garage in May 2019, just before he was supposed to graduate from Boston College.

In imposing the sentence, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Robert Ullman asked You “to make every possible effort to life your life in a way that will honor the life of Alexander Urtula.”