It takes a lot of elves to help Globe Santa

If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes many villages, many communities, to raise children’s spirits.

The motto of the Globe Santa campaign is: “Deliver Joy.” The joy comes in big cardboard boxes filled with top-notch toys and books, in response to letters from families requesting gifts for their kids. It seems straightforward enough until you realize what it takes to make this happen, to see how many mini-communities are involved in bringing some 60,000 books and 61,000 toys to 30,000 children in 190 cities and towns of Greater Boston.

Like an elaborate stage performance, the Globe Santa operation involves lots of dedicated and creative individuals with different skills. A toy consultant (yes, there is such an occupation). Book publishers. The United States Postal Service. The Massachusetts department of Transitional Assistance, which validates recipients’ needs. Letter-readers. A Spanish translator. A donations manager. A processing center. Packagers. Delivery truck drivers. Marketing, creative, and social media teams. Writers, editors, designers for the Globe’s print and digital operations.

And, of course, community members who make open-hearted and generous donations and sponsor fund-raising events to raise the money for the gifts.

Advertisement

If this were a stage production (”Globe Santa — the Musical”?) the producer would be the Boston Globe Foundation, and the orchestrator and director would be Bill Connolly, Globe Santa’s long-serving, hard-working executive director.

Even as the 2021 Globe Santa campaign is winding down — the last boxes will be delivered on Christmas Day — it’s just about time to start up again for 2022.

One of the first involved is Gary Tampone of Vernon, Conn. He’s now retired, but his whole career was in the toy field and he’s worked with Globe Santa as a toy buyer since 2013.

In January, he’ll start selecting and buying toys and books for next December, working with publishers and manufacturers to make a long list, then “whittling it down” in six different age categories, from infant to age 12. The Globe Foundation makes the final choices. (This year he beat the odds despite the pandemic and ordered toys early from Asia so there were no shipping delays.)

Advertisement

There’s no cutting corners in quality for the children. In choosing books, Tampone looks for award winners, including recipients of the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award and the Newbery Award. Toys are chosen because they’re both fun and educational, and the whole family can play. There’s even a Globe Santa-branded game that every family receives in their box called “Boston Bingo,” featuring landmarks like the Hatch Shell and rainbow-designed Dorchester Gas Tank.

“I admit to once — only once — buying a game I’d just played with my granddaughter,” he acknowledged.

In September the State’s Department of Transitional Assistance, along with other faith-based and nondenominational organizations who know the families begin the work and determining and validating their needs. Parents and guardians write letters to Globe Santa to elaborate. And the needs are great:

Dear Globe Santa:

I’m a single mom who lives homeless with my 3-year-old son. We are thankful for any help you can give my family. My son deals with many medical needs. He was diagnosed with a bone tumor at 3 months old. Due to his ongoing medical needs, I am unable to work. We are grateful to be able to sleep at a family member’s house, but nothing is ours. A gift from Globe Santa would make my son so happy just to have something of his own. Thank you!

Advertisement

The letters start arriving in September in ever-growing batches. The Postal Service is such a dedicated Globe Santa partner, its workers have been known to keep an eye for the letters, delivering them even if they’re not properly addressed and patching them together if they’re torn.

Every one of the 17,000-plus letters is read by a team of readers working out of the Globe’s Randolph facility. A database of names and addresses is submitted to a division of the US Postal Service, an interface between USPS and Globe Santa. Starting in November, it begins the process of “manifesting” — creating an electronic system to produce mailing labels and billing and tracking information.

Then the action shifts to the Globe’s Taunton facility, the site of the Globe printing presses, which this year doubled as the Globe Santa Fulfillment Center, aka packing warehouse. The books and toys are sorted into age groups, piled on pallets, then packaged, labeled, and trucked to 121 local post offices, where they are scanned, sorted, and loaded onto mail carriers’ postal trucks.

Total number of packages this year: 17,288. They arrive at homes with a Globe Santa logo stamped on the side, to the delight of 29,594 children.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

Advertisement

Linda Matchan can be reached at linda.matchan@globe.com