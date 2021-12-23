fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap elementary school student during recess in Roxbury

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated December 23, 2021, 48 minutes ago

A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a student during a recess period at the David A. Ellis Elementary School in Roxbury, Boston police said Thursday.

Charles Marriro of Dorchester is charged with assault and battery and attempted kidnapping, police said in a statement. He was arrested Thursday in the area of 131 Harold St.

Marriro allegedly approached a group of three students who were at recess, grabbed one of them by the arm and attempted to pull them away at about 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. He told the student he wanted them to come play basketball with him.

Marriro is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

