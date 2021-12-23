Man arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap elementary school student during recess in Roxbury

Charles Marriro of Dorchester is charged with assault and battery and attempted kidnapping, police said in a statement. He was arrested Thursday in the area of 131 Harold St.

A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a student during a recess period at the David A. Ellis Elementary School in Roxbury, Boston police said Thursday.

Marriro allegedly approached a group of three students who were at recess, grabbed one of them by the arm and attempted to pull them away at about 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. He told the student he wanted them to come play basketball with him.

Marriro is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, police said.

