Man killed in single-car crash on I-95 in Mansfield

A 47-year-old Attleboro man died after he drove through the median on Interstate 95 north in Mansfield, crashing his car into several trees Thursday morning, according to State Police.
State troopers and Mansfield fire responded to I-95 north at 11:39 a.m. to find the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord whodrove off the road and crashed into trees on the median, State Police said in a statement.
The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was not immediately identified by State Police. No other cars were involved in the crash.
The left lane of I-95 north was closed for a short time Thursday while crews cleaned up the roadway, police said.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by State Police.
