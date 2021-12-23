Northeastern announces it will remain open for in-person learning in January amid rising COVID cases

“To put this in simple terms: Our priority is to maintain continuity of learning and research while keeping our community safe,” Henderson wrote. “One of the many lessons of the pandemic is that in-person learning remains the gold standard.”

Ken Henderson, Northeastern’s chancellor and senior vice president for learning, confirmed his school’s decision in a note to the campus community posted to the school’s website .

Northeastern plans to welcome all students and staff back to campus in January for in-person learning, an official said Thursday, breaking with some area schools including Harvard that have announced mostly remote learning to start the spring term amid rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant .

Henderson said Northeastern became a “national leader” in safe reopening in Fall 2020 and that the university was one of the first schools to require vaccination, a move announced in April 2021. Northeastern is now mandating booster shots as well, Henderson noted.

School officials, Henderson wrote, continue to believe vaccination is “one of the most effective” strategies for battling the pandemic. He added that the virus isn’t going away any time soon, adding that the community’s moving into the “endemic phase” of the health crisis.

The CDC defines endemic levels of a disease as the “amount of a particular disease that is usually present in a community.” The agency says that an endemic level of disease is “not necessarily the desired level, which may in fact be zero, but rather is” the observed amount.

“It is now clear that COVID-19, in various forms, will be with us for the foreseeable future,” Henderson wrote. “As we move into this endemic phase of the pandemic, our job is to continue to control Covid effectively, not let Covid control us.”

That can be done, Henderson continued, by concentrating less on positive case counts while remaining “laser” focused on preventing severe illness and hospitalization. He also noted that of the more than 1,800 positive cases at Northeastern last year, university officials know of just one hospitalization.

Henderson stressed that the university’s plans could change, however.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will monitor developments constantly and be prepared to pivot if needed,” Henderson wrote. “We will continue to be guided by science and relevant data, often informed by our own faculty experts. If needed, we will work closely with faculty and students to enable the transition to hybrid or remote learning.”

In Cambridge, meanwhile, things are shaping up differently.

Harvard announced last week that it will move to mostly remote learning for the first three weeks of January, and that only students who have already been approved to stay on campus during this period and those with “compelling individual circumstances” will be allowed to live in university housing during those opening weeks.

“Please know that we do not take this step lightly,” Lawrence Bacow, Harvard’s president, and other university leaders said in a statement Saturday. “It is reinforced by the guidance of public health experts who have advised the University throughout the pandemic. As always, we make this decision with the health and safety of our community as our top priority.”

Harvard is not the only area school planning to tread cautiously at the start of the spring semester.

On Tuesday, Emerson College announced it will shift to remote learning for the first week of its spring semester in January, and Smith College has said it will hold its January term remotely, as well. MIT announced modifications to its January term, asking staff to work remotely and students to “carefully consider” whether to return to campus.

Elsewhere around the country, DePaul and Stanford universities also announced they will be remote for the first weeks of the semester. Northwestern University announced a similar plan, as did Oberlin College, which will finish the fall semester in January.

But many other campuses have remained steadfast in their commitment to stay open next semester. Leaders said they have the necessary testing and safety precautions in place, and they think it is best for students’ mental health. Many are requiring that students receive booster shots before the spring term.

“Students don’t want to go home, and they don’t want to stay home,” said Mary Beth Cooper, president of Springfield College, in a recent Globe interview.

She said schools now have more tools to handle outbreaks than they had last year.

“We are much more nimble than we were in the past because it feels a little familiar,” she said.

Simmons University president Lynn Perry Wooten said the school was able to complete the fall semester without closing early and plans to reopen after the holidays.

Simmons will require a booster shot for all students and employees and will require that students, faculty, and staff test negative before they return and again upon arrival. The school will require nonessential staff to work remotely for the first week of January.

