Omicron forces an upheaval in outpatient treatment

“There are people who would benefit from these therapies who we are not able to help,” said Dr. Helen Boucher, infectious disease physician at Tufts Medical Center, which received only 10 of the 60 doses of sotrovimab that it ordered last week. The hospital has had to turn some patients away, she said.

Two types of monoclonal antibodies, which physicians have relied on to keep high-risk patients from falling seriously ill, do not work against Omicron. A third — sotrovimab — is effective but in short supply.

The swift rise of the Omicron variant has upended the way doctors treat some patients with COVID-19, forcing them to cope with the loss of two powerful therapies, even as other promising treatments are on the near horizon.

Nonetheless, doctors are heartened by new options for outpatient treatment that are becoming available, including the antiviral remdesivir and two new pills by Pfizer and Merck authorized by the Food and Drug Administration this week. It’s not clear how widely available the pills will be, or when, but Massachusetts health officials expect to start receiving initial shipments in a week or two.

The new treatments cannot come soon enough.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 9,042 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic. State education leaders said there were 10,120 new cases among public school students and staff for the week ended Wednesday, a record for the 2021-2022 school year. There were 1,632 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, including 362 in intensive care, and 47 new deaths were reported.

Researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, who have been closely tracking Omicron, estimate that it already accounts for at least 80 percent of the COVID-19 infections occurring in Massachusetts, nearly double from just a week ago.

As a result, the two dozen clinics that have offered monoclonal antibody treatments — administered either through an intravenous infusion or four injections — are switching to the one version that works, sotrovimab, made by GlaxoSmithKline.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules that block the virus that causes COVID-19 from attaching to human cells. The most commonly used versions, ineffective against Omicron, are produced by the drug companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly. The federal government provides the drugs to the state, and doctors order the doses they need.

Until now the state has been able to meet demand, health officials said. The main limitation has been the ability to set up centers capable of providing the 20-minute intravenous infusions and monitoring patients for an hour afterward. The state recently opened mobile monoclonal antibody clinics in Fall River, Holyoke, and Everett.

But supplies of sotrovimab will probably be insufficient, especially with the increase in infections, according to state health officials.

The state will work to ensure that the drug is equitably distributed geographically and is made available to the neediest communities, officials said.

But providers will decide which individuals get it first, based on their risk of severe illness. Priority will be given to those who are elderly, have weakened immune systems, or have underlying illnesses such as obesity, heart disease, or diabetes. In some cases vaccination status will play a role, as unvaccinated people are at higher risk.

The Mass General Brigham health care system has been treating about 260 patients a week with monoclonal antibodies in 11 clinics around the state. But the system has had to turn away about 20 percent to 25 percent of eligible patients because of limits on its capacity to administer the drugs, said Dr. Inga Lennes, senior vice president of ambulatory care and patient experience.

Now, with the switch to sotrovimab, Lennes expects to have to turn away an even higher percentage of patients because of the supply limitations. Adding to the burden, sotrovimab cannot be administered by an injection under the skin, a method that is faster and requires less complex staff arrangements.

Boston Medical Center received its first shipment of sotrovimab on Thursday and will start offering it to patients early next week. The hospital had been treating about 15 to 20 patients a week with the other monoclonal antibodies, and was always able to meet demand, said Dr. Jai Marathe, medical director of the hospital’s infectious diseases clinic.

Likewise, an outpatient clinic at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, which has been treating up to 36 patients a day — about 220 a week — with monoclonal antibodies from Regeneron, plans to switch completely to sotrovimab on Friday.

“I take it as a Christmas present for all our patients,” said Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, medical director for UMass Memorial’s COVID treatment center. “I was nervous last week as to what we were going to do about Omicron. . . . I feel much better now.”

With enough supply, UMass Memorial could treat up to 50 patients a day with sotrovimab, Jubbal said.

Jubbal and other doctors are eager to deploy the game-changing pills that the FDA authorized this week: Merck’s molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid. The medications will be vastly simpler to give to patients than the infusions.

“It all depends on supplies,” Jubbal said.

Additionally, hospitals are contemplating the outpatient use of remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has been used to treat hospitalized patients. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine this week found that remdesivir significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization if given to outpatients earlier in the course of their illness.

Mass General Brigham is planning for the possibility of offering remdesivir in its outpatient clinics, Lennes said. The drug is in plentiful supply at hospitals, which have been using it for inpatient care. Remdesivir doesn’t take as long to infuse as monoclonal antibodies and doesn’t require an observation period, but patients have to come back on three consecutive days.

Tufts will begin offering remdesivir in outpatient clinics next week, Boucher said.

The expansion of outpatient treatment poses its own challenge — to be effective, the treatments must be given within a few days of infection, and that requires easy access to testing. The hope is to connect testing sites with pharmacies so that patients who test positive will go home with a bottle of pills. Boston Medical Center is working on a mechanism to deliver the pills to the homes of people who don’t get immediate results, Marathe said.

“We are pretty excited that we will have options,” she said.

Jubbal was also optimistic despite the rapid advance of Omicron. “I know we are dealing with a very large number of positive patients heading into the holiday season, but at least we have treatment options now,” he said. “I’m hopeful we will be able to reach out and treat a larger population in Central Massachusetts.”

