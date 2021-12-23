‘The Polar Express’ author Chris Van Allsburg on the magical, enduring charm of the holiday classic

“The Polar Express” was born in Providence, written by longtime New England resident Chris Van Allsburg. Since its publication in 1985, kids have experienced the magic of this Caldecott-winning modern classic. The 36-year-old book tends to emerge this time of year as a bestseller again and again.

The book reaffirmed Christmas magic for me that year. I was on that train. Saw snowflakes illuminated by engine light. Tasted hot chocolate thick as melted candy bars. Heard that bell.

When I was 8 — on the cusp of believing, on the cusp of leaving picture books behind — my teacher read us “The Polar Express.”

Advertisement

Van Allsburg, 72, was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and studied Sculpture at the University of Michigan. After earning his Masters in Sculpture from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1975, he and his wife, Lisa, an elementary school art teacher, made Providence their home for the next 36 years. They’ve lived in Beverly, Massachusetts, for about 10 years.

Van Allsburg started sculpting in “an old factory space” on Promenade, then moved to a studio on North Main Street in Providence, “only three blocks from RISD.” He created the bulk of his 18-book catalog from his Providence homes, first on Lorimer Avenue, and later on Harwich Road.

“I’ve always known I was making things for kids who are probably in the last year or two of being picture book readers. Which is OK with me,” Van Allsburg said in a lengthy interview.

“Because I’m aware of that, I think I’m more willing to tell stories that are a little spooky, a little dark, that don’t have clear resolutions‚” he said. “ That was the kind of thing I liked when I was a kid. I don’t know when I started watching ‘Twilight Zone,’ but I was pretty young.”

Advertisement

What makes a book stand out as a Van Allsburg is that signature “Twilight Zone” pull. The slight unease, the dreamlike quality, perhaps especially in “Two Bad Ants,” “Just a Dream,” “The Wretched Stone,” “Jumanji,” and “The Widow’s Broom.”

Van Allsburg started out as a sculptor, choosing art as an undergrad “as kind of a lark,” he said.

“I didn’t have the drawing skills I saw in students around me,” he said. “When I saw their skill level, I thought, ‘Gee, they were born with a talent I don’t have.’ As a boy, I was good at building model-cars and things. I was good with my hands. So I just sort of fell into sculpture... I did bronze-casting, worked in wood, did some resin-casting, did some work in leather.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Chris Van Allsburg, a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and the author of "The Polar Express," with a sculpture of Fritz, the dog who appears in all of his books. Clarion Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers LLC.

Q: When you applied to RISD, what was your original goal?

Van Allsburg: When I graduated from Michigan I realized I was going to leave my [sculpting] studio — I had access to all these facilities, and once you’re out of school, those are gone. I thought: “Gee, I could go to school for a couple more years and have access to all the tools. I’ll polish my skills; when I graduate, I’ll try to make a living as a sculptor.”

Q: You live in Massachusetts now, but spent more than three decades in Rhode Island.

Van Allsburg: I didn’t have any reason to leave. I found a studio — I think the reclamation of unused industrial space as artists’ studios was just getting underway in Providence. I shared a studio in an old factory building with a friend. It was over by Promenade. I should add, the conditions of that studio partly influenced my adventure into book illustration. Because the landlord cut off the heat around 5 p.m. The building got pretty cold in the evening. I couldn’t do anything in there, so I started, as a hobby, just drawing pictures [at home.] I was drawing pictures that depicted unusual events, people doing odd things.

Advertisement

Q: So how did those turn into your first book, “The Garden of Abdul Gasazi”?

Van Allsburg: My wife taught elementary school art. She looked at these pictures I was drawing, and said: “Gee, these look kind of like illustrations. Maybe you’d like to try a children’s book.” I said no, because I was actually having success as a sculptor — I had a dealer who was repping me in New York City. So it wasn’t desperation that made me try something else, but curiosity.

My wife brought home some children’s books she used in her classroom. I looked at them, and for the most part they didn’t look like the kind of thing I’d want to do or was able to do — simple colorful kind of pictures, simple stories. I was unmoved by it.

There was one book in this box she’d brought home. That was Maurice Sendak’s “Higglety Pigglety Pop!” Little pen-and-ink drawings; the story was strange and surreal.

Advertisement

My wife was determined. She took [my drawings] up to Boston and New York and showed this portfolio of odd black-and-white drawings. She got a lot of positive responses, to my surprise.

Then I had some conversations with the publisher up in Boston, Houghton Mifflin. The editor said: “I understand you’re not interested in books about bunnies wearing clothes and backpacks — if you want to draw the pictures you want to draw, just write your own story.” I hadn’t considered doing that. But partly inspired by the Sendak book, and this editor, I gave it a try.

Q: That first book, about a boy who loses a dog in a magical garden, became a Caldecott honoree. When did you start to consider yourself a children’s book author instead of a sculptor?

Van Allsburg: Not for a while. I went back into my studio, but was slightly bedeviled by this notion that if the first book I tried was well-received, and I enjoyed the process, maybe I ought to try another. So I went back and did a second book: “Jumanji.” After four books, I gave up my sculpture studio.

From "The Polar Express" by Chris Van Allsburg. Copyright © 1985. HarperCollins Publishers LLC

Q: How did you get the idea for “The Polar Express”?

Van Allsburg: It felt like a recovered memory. I wrote “The Polar Express” extremely quickly. It felt like something I was recalling rather than something I was making up. Once I imagined myself waiting for the train, I just got on and that was it. It wrote itself.

Advertisement

Q: Did you actually have memories of being on a train?

Van Allsburg: There are some bizarre coincidences. There aren’t a lot of passenger trains were I grew up. I did take a train-ride once with my Dad to watch a football game in East Lansing, where my Dad went to school, at Michigan State. It was such an exciting experience. When we got there, coincidently, there was a train on display by the stadium. A big iron steam locomotive. It was decommissioned and placed there. I remember getting on it, there were other kids poking around. I was probably around 8 or 9. And never thought about that again.

But I understand, when the film was made many years later, the technicians wanted to take some digital photographs of a train, basically scan the train to use in the computer animation. They wanted a train in Michigan, because I grew up there. So they found this train and it was an older steam engine. They photographed it. The great coincidence was it had the number 1225 (the same number as the train in “The Polar Express”). Then they did more research, and discovered that before it was decommissioned, it was on display in front of the Michigan State stadium.

Q: What? That’s incredible.

Van Allsburg: Yeah, it is kind of a strange story.

Q: Tom Hanks and his production company, Playtone, made “The Polar Express” into a movie. What did you think of it?

Van Allsburg: I had mixed feelings about it. The darkness in the illustrations, and how that lends a slightly melancholy tone, that they preserved. And there’s something slightly spooky and unsettling, which I liked. But it was the first real use of motion capture. And as a result the characters are a little peculiar. It’s become an example of what people refer to as the uncanny valley... But it doesn’t seem to impact children’s enjoyment of the film. It’s kind of a classic. You can see it every Christmas.

Q: How did you like the first “Jumanji” movie with Robin Williams?

Van Allsburg: I had a fair amount of influence with that screenplay. I got a big chunk of my thoughts into the DNA of the film. What changed is the thing I’d written was more of a “Twilight Zone” creepy thing. And the director changed it into more of an action film. But it did retain the architecture I proposed in my earliest screenplay. I was OK with that.

Q: The remake and the spin-off are totally different from the original.

Van Allsburg: Well, the spinoffs became a complete embrace of video-game-driven action, which makes perfect sense given the premise. Not the thing I would have written. But I’m not wounded by these things, because they are sincere efforts to make good entertainment for a particular audience.

Q: What books did you read as a kid that left a mark?

Van Allsburg: “Harold and the Purple Crayon.” I don’t know if it was influential, but it is about an artist who was able to create reality with his crayon. So maybe it did sink in: this idea of being able to create reality with a crayon.

Q: How did you end up inserting Fritz the bull terrier into all of your stories?

Van Allsburg: I was always amused by them. When I was doing “Gasazi” I thought it would be useful to have a model. I actually talked my brother-in-law into getting a bull terrier. He was going to get a normal dog like a golden retriever... I went out and drew a bunch of pictures of his dog, whose name was Winston. I used those drawings. When I did my second book, Winston was deceased. I thought, in honor of Winston, I’d include him in that book. Then when did the third book, I thought, “Oh, why not?” In every book he’s has had a tiny cameo.

Q: Your last book was “The Misadventures of Sweetie Pie.” Are you working on anything now?

Van Allsburg: I’ve got a few things on my drawing table.

Q: Anything you can talk about?

Van Allsburg: Not productively [laughs]. I’ve always been disinclined to share what I’m working on. An idea is so delicate, if you share something that exists only as an idea, it’s too vulnerable to getting knocked around.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.