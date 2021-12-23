In the spirit of the season, Tewksbury police dole out gift cards in place of traffic citations

“I’m not going to ruin your holidays, OK? But I am going to try to make them a little better,” said one officer in the video, handing over a gift card to a driver. “What, really?” the occupants exclaimed. “Tewksbury is the best!”

In a video shared by Tewskbury police, officers gave out gift cards during traffic stops and reminded those who were pulled over to drive safely.

Tewksbury police put on their Santa hats this holiday season by handing out $25 gift cards to drivers in place of citations for minor motor vehicle infractions, police said in a statement Thursday.

“We wanted to do something to create positive interactions with people,” said Lt. Patrick Connor, who came up with the idea to give back to the community. “This was important for us because we’re always dealing with people in a negative light or when they’re having serious issues, or when we have to give them tickets. We wanted to try and create something where an officer could surprise people with a gift card and have a positive interaction.”

Officers gave out a total of 16 gift cards during traffic stops. Tewksbury Walmart donated $100 in gift cards, and the Tewksbury Police Association donated $300, according to the statement.

Some drivers were so surprised by the gesture that they burst into tears, police said.

“We pulled those cars over and talked with the drivers about their holiday shopping, and then at the end we advised them of the violation we stopped them for, and instead of giving them a citation we gave them a gift card,” Connor said. “Most of the responses were shock, and a few people started crying. The positive interactions go a long way with officers, and we hope with members of the community too.”

All the gift cards have since been distributed, the statement said.

Tewksbury police remind residents of the importance of driving safely during the holidays; which includes following the speed limit, proper seat belt use, and driving sober.

“Safe driving is vitally important as we work to prevent tragedies over the holiday season, but we also understand that traffic stops can be stressful for community members, especially if they can’t afford to pay during the holiday season,” said Chief Ryan Columbus. “All of us at the Tewksbury Police Department hope this effort brings cheer to the community, while also providing a memorable reminder of the importance of driving safely.”

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.