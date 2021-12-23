’Twas the night before Christmas, in Rhode Island

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 728.5 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

H appy Thursday! I’m Dan McGowan and because of all your hate mail yesterday, I watched “Elf.” It was worth it. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Fully vaccinated: 794,940 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 1,418

Test-positive rate: 6.1 percent

Currently hospitalized: 276

Total deaths: 3,015

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

Programming note: There will be no Rhode Map tomorrow, but I’ll be back in your inbox first thing Monday morning. Merry Christmas!

Advertisement

’Twas the night before Christmas, when down a dark alley

There was Governor McKee, trying to move the State House to Blackstone Valley.

The traffic’s better in Cumberland, so he asked the legislature to go fast,

Like the opposite of the way it’s taken the COVID relief package to pass.

Year one as governor had some good days, some not,

But thank God most Rhode Islanders have gotten their shot.

He took over for Gina, who isn’t getting much sleep,

President Biden’s gift to her was a boxset of “Veep.”

When out on Smith Street, there arose such a clatter,

It was a whole bunch of Democrats, climbing the political ladder.

They’re making their moves slowly, attempting to avoid a fall,

Something tells me that Mayor Elorza made the right call.

There’ll be Nellie and Seth, Helena and Matt Brown,

Plus some unknown Republican, trying to take Governor McKee down.

It’ll only get louder in 2022, and I just can’t wait

To watch my friend Tim White moderate those debates.

Moving on down the ballot, don’t choke on your Pepsi,

Who would have thought being treasurer could seem so sexy?

Advertisement

They’re all just hoping the voters will answer their prayer,

I guess anything’s better than being Providence mayor.

At the colleges, we said goodbye to President Dooley,

Forget local politics, the next president should be Coach Cooley.

The Friars look good, although the season is early,

There’s nothing better than watching them shut up Dan Hurley.

As the year ends, we have just one more thing to ask:

Forget the gifts this year, just wear your freakin’ masks.

Thanks to our doctors and nurses, keep fighting the fight,

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ On this week’s edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio discussed his priorities for 2022. Read more.

⚓ Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien talks about replacing the McCoy Stadium with a consolidated high school and settling a legal battle over five key downtown parcels. Read more.

⚓ Westerly violinist Big Lux gets some love in Jeneé Osterheldt’s latest column - and he’s planning to run for Town Council. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island’s largest health care system announced Wednesday that it will require all hospital visitors to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or a recent negative PCR test. Read more.

⚓ A Q&A with “‘The Polar Express” author (and RISD grad) Chris Van Allsburg. Read more.

⚓ Little John Leyden shares his love for the Christmas tree business. Read more.🎂 Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Daniel Trucil (36), Steve Nielsen, Kevin McNamara, Anna Zacharias (28), Patrick Rogers, state Senator Tiara Mack, Mark Dondero, Lindsay Weisberg (33), Victor Capellan, Jenica Reed Conley, Barbara Hunt, Cara Cromwell, Lacie Milton, Coleman Maglio, Bill Collins (60), Amelia Holmes (13), Anthony F. DeRose (42), Francis A. DeRose (77), Steve Barbato, George Adams (19), and Roberta Richman (81).Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Advertisement

Also in the Globe

⚓ On a day when Massachusetts reported a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases, two teams of British researchers offered a glimmer of hope that the fast-moving Omicron variant may cause less severe illness than earlier variants, and US regulators authorized the first pill to treat the coronavirus. Read more.

⚓ The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is compounding pressure on college students and administrators, prompting some to announce at least a temporary return to remote learning in January at the same time that many students are feeling more stressed out and exhausted than ever. Read more.

⚓ Bob Ryan offers his annual State of the Teams in New England, and it’s so nice to see him include the Revs. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you. Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe. Here’s a special deal for Rhode Island.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The State Properties Committee is holding a special meeting at 10 a.m. to extend the lease of property at 100 Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston.

Advertisement

⚓ The Central Falls City Council will appoint Robert Ferri to the council in Ward 2.

My previous column

Governor McKee was slow to the punch, but his hybrid mask and vaccine policy to address COVID-19 is a reasonable approach. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio about his legislative agenda for 2022. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.