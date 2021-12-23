9 things we learned about American politics in 2021

But the year 2021 may have actually taught us more, particularly as it relates to American politics. After all, Donald Trump wasn’t dominating the news cycle anymore. He wasn’t even allowed on social media. Suddenly we had space and perspective to ponder what was happening and where we stood.

Historians will no doubt write books about America in the year 2020. Americans not only grappled with the first year of a global pandemic, but fault lines over race and class and politics were laid bare. For Americans, 2020 it was about survival: how kids could still learn, how adults could still work, how voting would still be conducted, how people could still remain alive and still grieve for those who didn’t.

Where we stand at year’s end is largely disappointed and angry at each other. A good chunk of Republicans are mad because they believe in the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and that’s why Democrats are running things. A good chunk of Democrats are angry not only that so many Republicans downplay the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6th, but that their party’s leaders were able to enact so little of the bold agenda they had promised.

Looking back over the dozen months that made up 2021, here are some specific things we learned or re-learned about American politics.

1. It’s still about the economy, stupid

There probably wasn’t a day in 2021 where the top news story was about the economy. That distinction usually went to something relating to the pandemic, or the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, or the pullout of Afghanistan, or mass shootings, just to name a few.

But the economy remained the dominant issue in the minds of voters, polling found. Indeed, it was the number one issue in the closely watched races for governor in Virginia and New Jersey.

The economic picture wasn’t just about job growth numbers that were frustratingly slow in the fall, the number of people who quit their jobs, or a tipsy-turvy stock market that hit several record highs. The economy was also felt by consumers who dealt with the highest levels of inflation in 40 years that hit gas prices and staple groceries especially hard. Indeed, the days of watching gas prices for clues about politics are definitely back.

2. Republicans aren’t paying a price of Jan. 6

The year began with some Republicans saying publicly that the deadly attack on the Capitol building on Jan. 6th was not only wrong, but would have their party paying a political price for a very long time.

But other than the immediate impeachment of Trump, Republicans have largely been able to convince the public to move on. No, not everyone has moved on. A bipartisan Congressional committee investigating the attack is just getting underway. Some members of Trump’s inner circle are facing criminal penalties. Dozens of rioters are being sent to jail. But politically, no minds are being changed with each revelation, and no one appears to be resigning or in danger of losing their seat because of their actions involving that day.

When the impeachment process began some wondered, maybe as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped, that the party would break away from Trump. That didn’t happen.

3. Latinos are the most interesting swing voters in America

There is continued interest among political operatives in white women as a key voting bloc. It’s understandable. They made up a huge chunk — 39 percent — of voters in the 2020 election. It was taken as a given that the key to winning elections going back to 2000 was convincing white women in the suburbs. Yes, soccer moms.

But here is the truth: white women have almost always voted Republican in presidential elections. And while a percentage swing here and there could decide some elections, as it did in the 2018 midterm elections in favor of Democrats, following the 2020 election, it is clear there is a new bloc of swing voters: Latinos.

While the strategy with white women is in the margins, the diversity among Latino voters point to how volatile the fast-growing group is in the political landscape.

Consider this: in the 2020 election, just a year ago, polls showed that 60 percent of Latino voters voted for Democratic candidates for the US House and the Senate. During 2021 something happened, at least according to a Wall Street Journal survey conducted by the top pollsters for the Biden and Trump campaigns. In December, the poll found that only 37 percent would support a Democrat for Congress, 37 percent would back a Republican, and 22 percent were undecided.

No, Latino voters are not homogeneous. Latino men backed Republicans by a margin of 16 points while women were in favor of Democrats by a 17 point margin. There were also huge differences based on education, with more the more educated likely to back Democrats, just like the nation as a whole.

The driver of the shift: the economy, which Latinos favored under Donald Trump.

4. We know who Joe Manchin is

Before 2021 Manchin, a Democratic senator from West Virginia, was not a household name. Closing out 2021, it has to be hard for anyone remotely paying attention to politics to not know who he is, and have an opinion about him.

As President Biden once told reporters, when there is a 50-50 Senate, every senator has presidential veto power because they could be the deciding vote.

Yet in bill after bill, it was Manchin wielding that power. Often Manchin worked in concert with Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, to push back on items that the rest of the Senate Democrats supported. But it was Manchin at the close of the year that put the halt on the Build Back Better legislation, therefore halting the Biden domestic agenda.

5. The most bipartisan belief in America last year: China is a problem

Yes, America in 2021 was extremely polarized politically. But this was the year when confronting the Chinese Communist Party became a unifying act.

Beyond perhaps naming of post offices, no issue got more broad support in Congress than taking steps to curb the rise of China, and call out China for various reasons. One example as the year closed was the ban on imports of any goods from China’s Xinjiang region, unless companies can prove that no forced labor was used in making those products. Only one member of Congress, Kentucky Republican Representative Tom Massie, opposed it, while 428 House members voted in favor.

The Biden administration also pivoted American foreign policy to make concerns with China paramount. Yes, America had already vowed to leave Afghanistan but for Biden the decision to follow through had less to do with ending an 20 year war against terrorism than it did with putting time, resources and attention on China. The Democracy Summit? It’s about China. Leaning in on the climate change summit? China. Making sure African nations had access to American vaccines? That was to counter China. And having a diplomatic boycott at the Winter Olympics held in China is obvious on its face.

6. Education is no longer a Democratic winning issue

For a lifetime, Democrats benefited when the conversation turned to education. They were the party that wanted to talk about education, spend more money on it, and were fully backed by teacher’s unions.

But in 2021, it was Republicans who wanted to talk about education. Conservatives were able to rile their base on the idea that something called Critical Race Theory was being taught in public schools, even though there were very few instances where this proved to be this was true.

Anyway, prominent Republicans could not stop talking about CRT, and benefited from cultural backlash that followed after the Black Lives Matter movement took on new importance following the killing of George Floyd in 2020. And Democrats were often trying to find something else to discuss.

7. Vice President Harris is not the Democratic heir apparent

Few American politicians had a worse year in 2021 than Vice President Harris. She entered the year making history. She was not only sworn in as the first ever female Vice President, but also broke barriers doing so as a Black and Asian woman.

Politically, her new status also meant something. The last time a vice president in a Democratic administration lost the contest to be their party’s presidential nominee was when Alben Barkley lost to Adlai Stevenson in 1952.

In other words, she was set up to be the heir apparent to the Democratic presidential nomination, if not the presidency.

But a lot has changed since then. Her critics are right that blame goes to her self-imposed errors, one after another, in press interviews. Her supporters are also right that the Biden administration didn’t exactly set up the vice president to succeed: handing her items like stemming the flow of migrants to the nation’s Southern border and passing a new voting rights bill. (Update: no single politician could stop the migrants, who are still coming, or make the voting right bill go anywhere.)

But both critics and supporters alike agree on this: the Harris vice presidency is not going well, and now it is open season to discuss other potential primary opponent for Harris when that day comes.

8. Republicans are not moving past Trump

Trump does not walk into the Oval Office or have Air Force One to take him wherever he wants, but he does have Mar-a-Lago, and now people come to him. Trump is the leader of the Republican Party in ways he wasn’t even during his presidency. Because he isn’t in front of the press every day and he not making decisions on behalf of the country, no Republican is being asked to run away from him. And that means that everyone is running toward him.

What is not in doubt: his endorsement is gold in Republican politics for any office. Indeed, no former president may have had the hold on the Republican Party like Trump does, even Ronald Reagan and certainly not Teddy Roosevelt.

9. Democrats are in disarray

While Republicans don’t have a cohesive ideology, they do have an identity (Trump). Democrats end the year in disarray. Here the things they promised to address if elected: climate change, gun control, police reform, raising taxes on the rich, universal pre-k, health care expansion, voting rights, and a pathway to citizenship for immigrants. None of those happened in 2021.

To be clear, there is a lot they can celebrate. They control Washington and have done big things, like an infrastructure bill.

But they ended the year unsure of the direction of the party and the direction of the agenda. After all, Democrats have the power, and what exactly are they going to do in 2022 — besides likely lose power to Republicans in the midterm elections?

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.