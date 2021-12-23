Kim Potter is convicted of manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

The jury took 27 hours over four days to reach the unanimous guilty verdicts for Kimberly Potter, a 49-year-old white woman who testified that she had never fired her gun on the police force in Brooklyn Center, Minn., until April 11, when she shot a single bullet into the chest of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who had been driving to a car wash.

MINNEAPOLIS — The former police officer who fatally shot a man in a Minneapolis suburb after seeming to mistake her gun for her Taser was convicted Thursday on two counts of manslaughter, a rare guilty verdict for a police officer that is likely to send her to prison for years.

Judge Regina Chu ordered that Potter be immediately jailed, and deputies led her out of the courtroom in handcuffs as one of her relatives shouted, “Love you, Kim!”

As the verdict was read, Potter looked down briefly and then glanced at the jurors, but did not appear to cry, as she did when she testified earlier in the trial.

It is unusual for police officers to be convicted after claiming to mix up their gun and Taser, and jurors heard from several witnesses who testified that Potter had been right to try to stun Wright. Several police officers — including two who were put on the stand by prosecutors — testified that even if Potter had meant to fire her gun, it would have been justified because another officer was reaching into the passenger side of the car and was at risk of being dragged if Wright drove off. But by finding Potter guilty, jurors rejected those arguments.

Chu will sentence Potter at a hearing scheduled for February. The standard sentence range for the more serious charge, first-degree manslaughter, is between about six to 8 1/2 years in prison, and the maximum penalty is 15 years. Prosecutors have indicated they will ask the judge to hand down a longer-than-average prison term, and Potter’s lawyers are likely to ask for a sentencing below the standard range.

Wright’s parents let out cries in the courtroom as the guilty verdicts were read and later joined several dozen of Wright’s supporters who celebrated outside of the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis.

“Today, Minnesota has shown that police officers are not going to continue to pull their gun instead of their Taser,” Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, said to the supporters. “And we made this happen, you made this happen, Daunte Wright made this happen.”

Body camera videos from April 11 showed that Wright had gotten back into the driver’s seat of his car after pulling away from another officer who was trying to handcuff him during a traffic stop. A judge had issued an arrest warrant for Wright that month after he missed a court date on a gun charge.

In the videos, Potter is heard shouting that she was going to stun Wright with her Taser, but she had actually drawn her department-issued Glock. She yelled “Taser! Taser! Taser!” and pulled the trigger. Then, realizing that she had shot him instead, Potter shouted that she had grabbed the wrong weapon, collapsed to the ground, and sobbed as she said she was going to go to prison.

At trial, prosecutors conceded that the shooting was an accident, but they argued that Potter, who resigned two days after the shooting, had been so reckless that she should be imprisoned.

The shooting took place during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer who was ultimately convicted of murdering George Floyd, a Black man whose death led to a huge protest movement and heightened scrutiny of police killings.

As the highest-profile trial of a police officer since Chauvin’s conviction, the Potter trial has been seen by some as a test of whether juries are more likely to convict police officers of crimes after the outcry over Floyd’s death.

Lawyers in the office of Keith Ellison, the Minnesota attorney general, led the prosecution of both cases.

At a news conference after the verdict Thursday, Ellison said Wright had been a proud father of his son, Daunte Jr., now 2, and said that “all of us miss out” on seeing who Wright would have become as he grew older. Ellison added that his thoughts were also with Potter, who he said had gone from being an “honored member of a noble profession to being convicted of a serious crime.”

“I don’t wish that on anyone,” he said. “But it was our responsibility as the prosecution, as ministers of justice, to pursue justice wherever it led, and the jury found the facts.”

Richard Frase, an emeritus law professor at the University of Minnesota, said he was “a bit surprised” that jurors had convicted Potter on both counts, having expected a split verdict. He said the fact that Potter was charged and convicted was a sign that people were viewing police killings with more scrutiny.

“Prosecutors have become more confident that they actually have a shot at getting a conviction,” Frase said. “The state did a pretty effective job of making its case.”

The final witness in the trial was Potter, who sobbed as she described the moments leading up to the shooting and said she was “so sorry” it had happened.

She had been riding in a police car with Anthony Luckey, a rookie officer she was training, when Luckey began following Wright’s white Buick because he noticed that the car had used the wrong turn signal. Luckey noticed that the car had an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror, which is against the law in many states, and also had an expired registration sticker.

When Wright’s car was photographed by investigators after the shooting, a black, tree-shaped air freshener was on the driver’s seat, covered in Wright’s blood.

During the trial, Potter’s husband, a retired police officer, sat in the courtroom for much of the proceedings, as did Wright’s mother, Bryant, who often cried quietly in court as videos of her son’s death were shown to jurors.

On the first day of the trial, Bryant testified that her son had called her when he was pulled over, but that the line had gone dead seconds before he began to struggle with the police. Bryant said that she raced to the scene, where she saw a white sheet that covered everything except for her son’s familiar tennis shoes.