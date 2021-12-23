Nearly 200 people lined up before dawn outside a Norwell CVS in search of one thing: a rapid antigen test

Nearly two hundred people stood outside a CVS store in Norwell on a sleeting Wednesday morning hoping that a truck carrying at-home rapid tests would soon arrive. By noon, the store had sold all 800 test kits. Like most stores, the Norwell location has limited to two the number of kits each person can purchase, meaning upwards of 400 people flocked to the store before inventory dried up.

It’s the stuff you’d expect ahead of a Rolling Stones tour, or a one-of-a-kind shoe drop at a sneaker store in New York. Under a slowly rising sun, a line of people eager to shell out money snaked around the block. But the crowd wasn’t waiting for concert tickets or Air Jordans; all they wanted this Christmas was a pack of rapid COVID tests.

Similar scenes are playing out across the region as Massachusetts residents scramble to secure rapid antigen tests as the highly contagious Omicron variant wreaks havoc just in time for holiday gatherings. The at-home test kits aim to let a person know if they’re infectious before entering a high-risk social setting, like Christmas dinner with grandma and grandpa.

“It feels like every three seconds we get a call about a rapid test,” said Darrell Akins, the manager at a CVS store in Wellesley. (An impressive feat given that outwitting the robo-operator at each store is a Herculean task.) “Anyone walking to the counter with empty hands has the same look on their face and we know exactly what they want.”

Even when a shipment does arrive, it is a mystery to employees how many — if any — rapid tests will be packed among the supply. A Walgreens in Brookline, which opens at 7 a.m. each day, received a surprise shipment of 250 test kits on Monday morning, but by the time the pharmacist arrived for her 9 a.m. shift, every single kit had been snatched up.

“These tests don’t even make it onto the shelves. They get unloaded straight from the trucks into the hands of customers,” said the pharmacist.

With significant hesitation, Norwell CVS store manager Sue Blomstrom eventually divulged that the next shipment was set to arrive on Friday morning, but quickly cautioned that the store will not know if any rapid antigen tests made it onto the truck before they slide open the doors.

In lieu of reliable information online, neighborhood groups on NextDoor and Facebook have transformed into crowdsourced directories of pharmacies with potential supply.

“I just got back from CVS on West Central and the man told me they are expecting a shipment of home Covid tests around noon today. Assuming they do come in,” dispatched Steve Merlino, a member of a Natick group, on Thursday morning. Going on intel given to him the day prior, he had spent the dawn hours “scoping out” a nearby Walgreens before trying his luck at the 24-hour CVS across the street.

As noontime crept closer Thursday, cars filled the CVS parking lot — some doubled parked — filled with eager buyers hoping to capitalize on Merlino’s tip. To their horror, a surprise box of 90 test kits had arrived at some point earlier that morning, but had sold out within ten minutes. The truck Merlino referenced had been delayed in its departure from Providence. No one could be sure when it would arrive, or if it even carried any kits.

“It’s just this giant game. Every place you time you walk into a place, some employee says, ‘Oh we just sold our last box,’” said Susan Chung Rice, a Natick resident on a desperate, fruitless search to secure rapid tests before visiting her sister, who has an autoimmune disorder, and her mother, who is battling stage four lung cancer.

The shrewdness and perseverance required to track down even one test kit conjures memories of the early days of the vaccine rollout, when Massachusetts residents stalked websites and set alarms for the middle of the night to book appointments.

What differentiates this current predicament is that rapid tests have been on the market for nearly a year. Until Omicron’s arrival, the public had been lukewarm in its response to the tests, so much so that Abbott Laboratories — the powerhouse diagnostic giant behind the BinaxNow test — opted this summer to kill contracts with suppliers, shutter one of only two plants dedicated making the tests, and dismiss a work force of 2,000.

The federal government has also not prioritized the production and authorization of rapid tests, instead leaning into vaccines as a panacea for the pandemic, said Michael Mina, one the nation’s leading rapid antigen test advocates. Today, there are only 13 authorized over-the-counter rapid antigen tests in the U.S., far fewer than in Europe, where more than 100 offerings are available.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced 500 million free rapid tests would be sent by mail to the public in January, though it is not yet clear how that is to be achieved given supply chain woes and the limited number of authorized test producers.

Abbott Laboratories told the New York Times that the company is now making more than 50 million BinaxNOW rapid antigen test kits every month. In January, the company said, it will increase its output to 70 million a month.

But it remains unclear when these renewed commitments will ease the burden currently thrust onto pharmacy workers. Asked how she and her staff were faring amidst the run on tests, Blomstrom, the manager of the Norwell store, admitted: “We’re about ready to die.”

Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger.