Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records

“The disagreement between an incumbent president and his predecessor from a rival political party is both novel and highlights the importance of executive privilege and the ability of presidents and their advisers to reliably make and receive full and frank advice, without concern that communications will be publicly released to meet a political objective,” Trump’s lawyers told the court.

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former president Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block the release of White House records concerning the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing that he had a constitutional right to shield the materials from Congress even though President Biden declined to invoke executive privilege over them.

The case raises novel constitutional questions about the separation of powers and the power of a president no longer in office. Trump’s lawyers asked the justices to block the release of the records while they decide whether to hear his appeal.

A special House committee investigating the attacks sought the records from the National Archives, which gave both Biden and Trump the opportunity to object.

Trump asserted executive privilege, a doctrine meant to protect the confidentiality of presidential communications, over some of the documents.

“Congress may not rifle through the confidential, presidential papers of a former president to meet political objectives or advance a case study,” his lawyers told the justices in an emergency application.

“Even if the committee had an appropriate legislative purpose for pursuing President Trump’s confidential records, their request is strikingly broad,” the application said. “Indeed, they seek the president’s schedule, call logs, legal documents, and briefing materials. They want to forage for information by reviewing every White House e-mail concerning President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. They even want campaign polling data dating to April 2020.”

“These sweeping requests are indicative of the committee’s broad investigation of a political foe, divorced from any of Congress’s legislative functions,” the application said.

Biden took a different view in October in declining to assert executive privilege over some of the materials.

“Congress is examining an assault on our Constitution and democratic institutions provoked and fanned by those sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation extends far beyond typical deliberations concerning the proper discharge of the president’s constitutional responsibilities,” wrote Dana A. Remus, the White House counsel. “The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself.”

Trump sued to block release of the documents, saying that the House committee had no valid legislative reason to seek them.

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, of the US District Court in Washington, ruled against Trump. A unanimous three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia affirmed that ruling.

Judge Patricia A. Millett, writing for the panel, acknowledged that former presidents have the right to invoke executive privilege. But she said the privilege is not absolute even when it asserted by a sitting president.

In 1974, for instance, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Nixon had to comply with a trial subpoena seeking tapes of his conversations in the Oval Office, rejecting his claims of executive privilege.

Millett wrote that several factors warranted disclosure of the documents notwithstanding Trump’s objections.

“To start,” she wrote, “as the incumbent, President Biden is the principal holder and keeper of executive privilege, and he speaks authoritatively for the interests of the executive branch. Under our Constitution, we have one president at a time.”

Millett wrote that the House committee had a legitimate need for the documents.

“There would seem to be few, if any, more imperative interests squarely within Congress’s wheelhouse than ensuring the safe and uninterrupted conduct of its constitutionally assigned business,” she wrote. “Here, the House of Representatives is investigating the single most deadly attack on the Capitol by domestic forces in the history of the United States.”

“Both branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents, and that they are directly relevant to the committee’s inquiry into an attack on the legislative branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” she wrote.

“The events of Jan. 6, 2021, marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812,” she wrote. “The building was desecrated, blood was shed and several individuals lost their lives.”

Trump’s objections to the release of information concerning the rally, its aftermath and related activities, Millett wrote, were vague and inadequate.

“Mr. Trump has made no record nor even hinted to this court what context or information has been overlooked or what information could override President Biden’s calculus,” she wrote. “We cannot just presume it.”

In their emergency application, Trump’s lawyers said the stakes in the case very high.

“Producing these privileged documents” they wrote, “would irreparably harm the institution of the presidency.”