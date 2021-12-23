Biden calls inflation a ‘bump in the road’ — sure it’s not a giant sinkhole?

Does anyone in Washington go to a supermarket or fill a car with gas? The president says the current rate of inflation is a “real bump in the road” (“Prices stay up and D.C. feels the heat,” Page A1, Dec. 11). The price of gasoline is up more than 50 percent and food is up 6 percent since a year ago. The current inflation rate is at a 39-year high of 6.8 percent. It was the sixth straight month it exceeded 5 percent. Even the Federal Reserve has backed off from its claim in the spring that the current inflation was “transitory.”

While inflation affects everyone, it hits seniors harder. How long before I have to go into the attic and find my 1974 “Whip Inflation Now” button?