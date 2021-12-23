One by one, those in Jan. 6 throng are going to prison, and Trump remains free

Here’s a sad story and a cautionary tale for those who continue to support Donald Trump.
Robert S. Palmer has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for doing what he thought at the time was patriotic and right: supporting a president who stated frequently and forcefully that the 2020 election had been “stolen,” and that this injustice was a threat to our nation and must be stopped (“Jan. 6 participant gets over five years,” Page A2, Dec. 18).
As many support our leaders and are inclined to believe what they say, it follows that many believed their president’s claims, despite the fact that in four states, when election results were challenged in courts and subjected to recounts, nowhere was there evidence to conclude that results should be changed.
Palmer may well have gone to Washington because he thought he was being a good American and contributing to upholding core values. While there, he joined a mob and attacked officers at the Capitol, and for this he is being justly punished. However, without Trump’s rejection of reality, Palmer probably would not have been in Washington that day, and because he supported a person who was incapable of accepting a defeat, he and many others — but not the man who told the false tale — will be spending years behind bars.
Todd Macalister
Newton