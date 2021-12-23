One by one, those in Jan. 6 throng are going to prison, and Trump remains free

Here’s a sad story and a cautionary tale for those who continue to support Donald Trump.

Robert S. Palmer has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for doing what he thought at the time was patriotic and right: supporting a president who stated frequently and forcefully that the 2020 election had been “stolen,” and that this injustice was a threat to our nation and must be stopped (“Jan. 6 participant gets over five years,” Page A2, Dec. 18).

As many support our leaders and are inclined to believe what they say, it follows that many believed their president’s claims, despite the fact that in four states, when election results were challenged in courts and subjected to recounts, nowhere was there evidence to conclude that results should be changed.