Peering into the darkness of the past to see a brighter future

If all goes according to plan, the JWST, the biggest, most powerful, and most expensive telescope ever to be launched into space will depart from French Guiana on Christmas Day, travel a million miles away, unfurl into a 21-foot-wide segmented mirror composed of gold-plated hexagons, and after six months of remote calibration by scientists, begin to detect the invisible heat that radiates from star explosions that took place during the universe’s infancy.

Looking back in time might seem a dismal endeavor these days, given what the past two years have been like for people around the globe. But the James Webb Space Telescope , as it sets off to observe the origins of the universe some 13.8 billion years ago, will peer into the past in a way that might offer humanity the hope it needs amid an ongoing scourge here on earth.

Astronomers’ fervent hope is that the mission allows them to detect with unprecedented precision the first supernovas and galaxies formed in the universe — and to tell a richer story of what happened after the Big Bang, when the universe first burst into existence. The telescope’s high sensitivity also positions it to reveal to earthlings far more about nearby exoplanets — worlds that orbit stars other than our sun — including whether any of them have the conditions to support life.

At a time when governments of the world can scarcely move fast enough to respond to a deadly pandemic, let alone work together to distribute vaccines to much of the world, the James Webb Space Telescope’s launch ought to serve as a reminder that humans, and the governments who represent us, are still capable of doing awe-inspiring things. A collaboration of NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, and scientists from hundreds of universities around the world, the JWST is a collective act of optimism being catapulted off a planet that is experiencing tides of nationalism, closed borders, and retrenchment into isolation every time a concerning COVID variant surfaces.

To cynics, the $10 billion price of this endeavor might seem frivolous in the face of costly disasters on earth. But the expense ought not thwart enthusiasm. In exploring space, humanity has not only sated our curiosity about the wider universe and our place in it but also gained useful technologies that have improved our daily lives over the long run: from CAT scans and dust busters to baby formula and artificial limbs. And as an unchecked climate crisis threatens to destroy cities and displace vast populations, the James Webb mission, named after a NASA administrator who oversaw it during the space race in the 1960s, might also serve as a reminder of how miraculous it is that, for this brief chapter in the history of time, we live on a planet that supports us and other life. What more motivation do we need to protect our fragile and fleeting position in the universe, our moment in its long and unfolding story?

Of course, the telescope could fail to deliver any of that, or it could just crash and burn. Its NASA architects have identified 344 potential “single points of failure” that could doom the enterprise, keeping us in the dark about the early mysteries of the universe. Among the most precarious aspects of the deployment will be the unfolding of the telescope’s sun shield, vital because its temperature must remain cooler than the infrared heat it is intended to detect. That process involves hundreds of release mechanisms and pulleys; in a trial run of unfolding the sun shield in 2018, it was torn, setting back the entire project.

Worthwhile endeavors, the James Webb reminds us, always involve some risk. As do journeys worth taking. And the dream of what more we could know after this telescope’s trip might just offer the world a dose of the magic we crave this season. That, in the end, is worth a lot.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.