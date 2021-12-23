This year, Christmas at my house got canceled

In the meantime, I had telephoned my friends in Connecticut to update them as I waited to hear results of my former co-worker’s testing. They have been following the headlines and, like me, share an anxiety about Omicron , which is spreading in record numbers across the country . They were anxious about leaving home,and we decided staying put was the way to go. I totally got it.

My friend, a former grocery store colleague, lives with her significant other. So two of the four were out.

The first text came on Wednesday, Dec. 15. One of the four friends coming for Christmas dinner got sick. High fever. Horrible migraine. Sinus congestion. You guessed it.

“But we don’t want to leave you alone on Christmas,” said my friend Joan.

Christmas Eve — one of the best nights ever in my Sicilian household — marks the sixth anniversary of my mom Beatrice’s passing. A very tricky time for me.

My friends have spent many a pre-COVID Christmas holiday with me. They are my family, my people. Mishpocheh, my friend Jill tells me is the Yiddish word for it.

“I got a Christmas invitation to go to another friend’s,” I said. “I’m OK. Don’t worry.”

The Christmas Eve invite was from my friend Joseph. He and I have been friends since we were 5. We talk in shorthand. My mom was like a second mother to him. Christmas Eve with Joe and his family would be me being with my tribe. Mishpocheh.

Then he and his family got sick. Christmas Eve was off.

Like most of the country, I have learned new rituals. I continue to learn how to live in a world that doesn’t hold my parents. The rituals have given me great comfort and joy.

Like the rite of going to Fred’s Christmas Trees and seeing the same guy, Scott from Vermont, who has been kind and generous over these past many years in shaping a tree from the firs, balsams and pines off to the side that no one else would choose.

The calendar was flying. Christmas at my house got canceled. It was Dec. 17, I still had no tree.

I read online that Fred’s sold out of trees early. They packed up, heading home to Vermont. I thought I would cry.

Instead, on my way to work, I called Ginger, my friend from high school, who was in the middle of her annual cookie bake with her daughter.

“I’ll text you what I find,” she said. Mishpocheh.

On Sunday morning, the 18th, I headed to a local garden center. I wanted a tree, but not $70 or more for a 5-foot nothing. Then I put the directions in Waze for another nearby center Ginger found.

I knew enough of this other town to know that the directions were off. Main Street had all kinds of twists and turns and dead ends. After a while, I turned Waze off. I had to get ready for work and decided to head home.

It’s OK, I thought. I can buy a strand of tiny multicolor lights, get a bunch of white birch branches for the big glass vase, and string the lights around them. It’s OK.

My childhood home, which I inherited, has never been without a live Christmas tree in the 52 years we have owned our house. Still, COVID has taught me flexibility.

I did the birch thing when I lived in New York City and was moving the month after Christmas. It was comforting and Christmas-ey, even with packed boxes all around.

Driving home, I heard a voice inside my head say: You’re not that far from Franklin Street and the old Christmas tree lot. My mother and I bought many trees at that lot when I was a kid.

Maybe it was worth a quick stop.

“We have two trees left,” said the woman sitting outside the convenience store, which was now new to me or had been rebuilt. My memory only holds an image of trees in a vacant lot.

“I used to come here with my mom as a child,” I told her.

“It was meant to be,” she said, as she called out to a guy to help me, Russell, whose father had started the business years ago. Russell’s dad would have been who we bought from.

“I hear you have two trees,” I said to Russell when I got to the back.

“I had two,” Russell said. “I sold one. There’s only one left.”

It was tall and slender, airy branches. Lean on the backside. I smiled, remembering all the Charlie Brown trees to which my mother gave a home. But it was sweet.

The tag said, $50. “How much is this guy going for?” I asked.

“Forty,” Russell said.

“Do you take credit cards?”

“Yes,” Russell said.

“Great, I’ll take it.”

Mary Ann D’Urso’s column appears regularly in the Globe. She can be reached at maryann.bostonglobe@gmail.com.