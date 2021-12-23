The writing of history meets art history meets . . . stained glass

In his review of “The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe” (“Going medieval: In ‘The Bright Ages,’ new thoughts on a misunderstood past,” Books, Dec. 19), David M. Shribman suggests that the authors’ association of light in medieval cathedrals with spirituality is welcome “revisionism.” Referring to the brilliant jewel-toned colors streaming from stained glass windows, the book’s authors argue that “allowing that sunlight inside, allowing an interior to gleam, was to capture something of the divine.”

This idea may be new to the reviewer, but students of art history have known about it for decades. Erwin Panofsky, a pioneer in artistic interpretation, wrote in 1946 that the use of luminous stained glass in cathedrals was inspired by ancient texts connecting light with the physical presence of God. Although, as Shribman writes, the authors of this new book assert that the medieval period is misunderstood and mischaracterized, the transcendent beauty of stained glass in soaring spaces has long been considered part of the “bright ages.” Just ask an art historian.