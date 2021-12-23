After getting gashed by Patriots, Bills’ run defense focusing on one thing in rematch: tackling

“Our last game against them — we were talking about it earlier today — was our worst tackling performance,” Poyer said Wednesday. “There’s so much you can do throughout the week. But, really, in that live situation, those are the situations where you have to bring a guy down.”

While the pair seemed to take offense to the question, there is one thing Poyer will concede: The Bills need to improve their tackling ahead of this weekend’s rematch.

After the Patriots racked up 222 rushing yards on Buffalo’s home turf at Highmark Stadium, Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde engaged in a testy postgame exchange with a reporter when they were asked if the performance of the run defense was “embarrassing.”

Against the Patriots in Week 13, Buffalo missed a season-high 17 tackles, letting New England’s running backs rush for 163 yards after contact. For rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, 74 of his 78 rushing yards came after contact, as the big-bodied back forced nine missed tackles.

The Patriots averaged 4.8 yards per carry, in part thanks to an explosive 64-yard touchdown from Damien Harris in the first quarter. But Harris, Stevenson, and Brandon Bolden all broke free for at least one run of 10 yards or more.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels committed to the ground-and-pound game, and, even though the Bills anticipated run plays, they couldn’t stop the Patriots from gaining yardage. Poyer attributed part of that success to New England’s talented personnel.

“You’re tackling another grown human being,” Poyer said. “People are going to miss tackles. There’s good backs, there’s good receivers. I think if I had the ball in my hands, I’m making at least three people miss, you know what I’m saying? Those are good players, too.”

The Patriots are dealing with multiple injured offensive skill players, as Harris has yet to return to game action after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 13, wide receiver Nelson Agholor has remained sidelined because of a concussion, and N’Keal Harry has been limited in practice with a hip injury sustained in Week 15.

Stevenson also has yet to practice this week because of an illness, while receiver Kendrick Bourne is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Bourne is vaccinated, so it’s possible he could still be activated in time for Sunday’s game.

Regardless of who is on the field, Poyer acknowledged the tackling must be better. The unit has been reviewing its technique and practicing drills this week, with a focus on limiting the number of potential one-on-one situations.

“It’s not easy, but, at the same time, it’s definitely something we’ve been working on,” he said. “At the end of the day, you have to want to bring somebody down when you’re tackling somebody. It’s also a mind-set thing.”

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier echoed that sentiment.

“We’re continuing to work on it and try to improve that part of it because in order to be a good run defense, you have to be a good tackling defense as well,” said Frazier. “We want to make sure we’re getting guys to the ball and then once we’re there, making that tackle, and not always leaving it on one guy to make the tackle, but getting a population around the ball to limit the explosive runs in particular.”

Lotulelei misses practice

Starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not participate in Thursday’s practice because of personal reasons. Backup cornerback Cam Lewis also was absent because of an illness. Hyde (back) and special teamer Taiwan Jones (knee) were both limited. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who was sidelined last week because of a knee injury, returned to practice as a full participant . . . The Bills activated linebacker Tyrel Dodson off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Dodson has appeared in 13 games this season, registering 15 tackles. Wide receiver Cole Beasley, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa all remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.