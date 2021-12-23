Andy Murray gets wild-card entry into Australia Open

Five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray received a wild-card entry Thursday for the tennis tournament’s main draw. Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who is currently No. 134 in the ATP rankings, last played at Melbourne Park in 2019, when he made a teary retirement announcement before undergoing a second hip surgery to extend his career. The former top-ranked Murray had also accepted a wild-card entry last year but didn’t go after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was to board a charter flight to Melbourne. “Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said. The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.

Slugger Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed on a one-year, $17 million contract to avoid arbitration before the Dec. 1 lockout that shut down Major League Baseball and froze transactions, sources familiar with the agreement told ESPN. The deal was not announced after the lockout, as teams are not referencing players by name during the work stoppage that has lasted more than three weeks and will stretch into the new year.

Colleges

Brett Gabbert completed 22 of 31 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, Kenny Tracy scored on an 8-yard run and Graham Nicholson kicked two field goals as Miami (Ohio) beat North Texas, 27-14, in the Frisco Football Classic in Texas. Gabbert, the brother of former NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Kenny Davis late in the second quarter and an 11-yarder to Nate Muersch early in the third quarter for Miami (7-6), which won a bowl game for the first time since the 2010 season … Spencer Jones scored a career-high 25 points, Brandon Angel scored 10 of his 17 points in the final nine minutes and Stanford (8-4) beat Liberty, 79-76, in men’s college basketball’s Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, spoiling Darius McGhee’s 41-point performance. Stanford advances to the championship game on Saturday in Honolulu. McGhee tied the tournament scoring record set by BYU’s Chase Fischer in the 2015-16 season. McGhee entered ranked 28th in the nation by averaging 19.8 points per game, and he was 13-of-28 shooting with seven 3-pointers against Stanford. No other player for Liberty (8-5) scored more than 6 points … Russ Rose retired as Penn State’s women’s volleyball coach, ending a 43-year run that featured seven NCAA titles, 109 straight wins from 2007-10 and the Division I career victory record. The 68-year-old Rose will remain in an advisory role within the athletic department. Katie Schumacher-Cawley will serve as interim head coach.

NBA

The NBA’s Board of Governors approved a plan in which teams may now add sponsorship patches to their shooting shirts and warmup jackets. It’s similar to the jersey patch program, which has been in place since 2017. Teams are now permitted to add a patch — a 3-inch square — on either the right sleeve or left chest of the shirts and jackets. The patch may depict a marketing partner or team initiative … The Portland Trail Blazers announced that guard CJ McCollum’s collapsed right lung has fully healed, CBS Sports reported. He will be reevaluated next week, and in the meantime McCollum has been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning, and shooting work … New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose had surgery Wednesday on his right ankle and could miss two months. Rose had missed the last two games with what the team said was ankle soreness. The Knicks announced he had a procedure on the ankle and would be evaluated in eight weeks. The 33-year-old Rose had mostly come off the bench since arriving from Detroit in a trade last February, reuniting him with Tom Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when Rose was the NBA’s MVP in 2011.

Horse racing

Anti-doping talks fail

A deal for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to police drugs in horse racing stalled after months of negotiations that the agency’s CEO said did not give it “a reasonable chance to put in place a credible and effective program.” USADA was set to become the regulator for anti-doping and medication control for thoroughbred racing under the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which is set to go into effect next July. “While we desperately tried to reach an agreement to implement the program, without compromising our values, we have always said the passing of the legislation and the finalization of uniform, robust rules are huge victories for the horses and the equine industry,” said USADA CEO Travis Tygart.

Miscellany

Soccer great Pelé leaves hospital

Brazilian soccer great Pelé was released from a Sao Paulo hospital but will continue being treated for a colon tumor. Pele, 81, was hospitalized at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy. Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches … Russia, OAR, ROC — whatever the name, now that the NHL is out of the Beijing Olympics, the Russians will be the favorites for the gold medal. After the NHL withdrew from the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday to save a league schedule ravaged by virus outbreaks on numerous teams, Europe-based players are set to dominate the Olympic men’s tournament. That puts the Russians, competing in Beijing as ROC for Russian Olympic Committee, in a strong position to retain the gold medal it won in 2018 under the Olympic Athletes from Russia name.

