Brooklyn Nets will travel west and plan to play Christmas, but without Kevin Durant

Brooklyn planning to play on Saturday is an obvious positive sign, as was Chicago coach Billy Donovan announcing the Bulls no longer have any players on the protocols list. They had as many as 10 on that list last week, when the league postponed two of their games as a result.

Coach Steve Nash said Thursday that James Harden has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but he said the Nets don’t expect any of their players still in the protocols to come out in time for the game. That would include Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer.

The Brooklyn Nets have enough players to fly to Los Angeles and play their Christmas showdown against the Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them.

Advertisement

The Nets have had their last three scheduled games postponed — among the NBA’s nine postponements thus far — when a coronavirus outbreak left them with a league-high 10 players in protocols. Nash said Harden, Paul Millsap, and Jevon Carter had also cleared protocols, though rookies Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards, and David Duke Jr. had since entered.

Teams need a minimum of eight players to start a game. Nash said the Nets have more than enough to do that.

But it’s unclear if they will have another practice before the game Saturday. Nash said it’s only in the last day that healthy players have been able to return to the practice facility for individual workouts.

“It’s tricky,” Nash said. “We haven’t been able to do a lot, but we do what we can and we’ll continue to just adapt as the rules and mandates come in.”

By late Thursday afternoon, based on team injury reports or similar disclosures, there were more than 90 NBA players dealing with a virus-related issue — often a positive test, though not always. The list included stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young. All three are scheduled to be part of the NBA’s five-game holiday schedule.

Advertisement

Later Thursday, the Washington Wizards announced star Bradley Beal would miss that night’s game at the New York Knicks because of health and safety protocols. Beal, who missed out on the chance to play in the Olympics last year after testing positive, said before this season he was unvaccinated.

The Detroit Pistons said they had added four players to the protocols, where they joined rookie Cade Cunningham, the team’s leading scorer.

Meanwhile, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said the NBA and the Players Association are continuing discussions on whether to change the current protocols about returning to play after a positive test — something that typically has taken 10 days or more in most cases. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized.

Teams are being allowed to sign players to replace those sidelined by positive tests, and at least 40 such hardship contracts — which won’t count against a team’s salary cap or luxury tax numbers — have been executed in the last few days. Chicago added 34-year-old forward Ersan Ilyasova, who appeared in 17 games with Utah last season, and guard Mac McClung, who started 13 games for the G League’s South Bay Lakers this season.

Rutgers gets the nod to face Wake Forest in Gator Bowl

Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible.

Advertisement

“Better late than never,” read a tweet from the Rutgers football account. “The Scarlet Knights are going BOWLING.”

Rutgers will be making its first bowl appearance since 2014, its first season as a member of the Big Ten Conference. The Scarlet Knights have not played since losing to Maryland, 40-16, two days after Thanksgiving.

Coach Greg Schiano said the players trained for a week after the game in hopes of getting a bowl bid with a 5-7 record. The players also worked out the following week and had a voluntary week of training during final exams, so they are conditioned.

Texas A&M pulled out of the Jacksonville, Fla., game on Wednesday because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus they already had been depleted by injuries, opt-outs, and players transferring.

NCAA rules allow teams with 5-7 records to be bowl eligible if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots. The 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate scores have first crack at open slots. Rutgers is atop that list, though the NCAA did not release the full APR rankings to allow schools to privately decline a bowl bid.

The NCAA football oversight committee also announced that any bowl can be moved to as late as Jan. 10 if the schools involved need additional time to prepare for the game. The Gator Bowl, however, will keep its scheduled date and 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve kickoff, meaning Rutgers will have less than a week to get ready to play one of the highest-scoring teams in the country.

Advertisement

English Premier League postpones two more matches

Coronavirus outbreaks at Leeds and Watford have led to two Premier League matches scheduled for Sunday being postponed in the latest disruption to the competition caused by cases rising in squads.

Leeds was due to travel to Liverpool and Watford was set to play at Wolverhampton as part of the Boxing Day program that still features seven games.

The Premier League has called off 12 matches due to coronavirus issues in two weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case. Games are also being wiped out lower down the leagues, with six of Sunday’s 10 matches in the second-tier Championship postponed.

The Leeds training ground has been closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with five new positive cases among the squad and staff reported on Thursday. Watford told the league that with players coming out of isolation, it expects to be able to play West Ham on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, African Cup of Nations organizers insist the tournament will begin as planned Jan. 9 in Cameroon. To satisfy authorities, CAF has agreed that only fully vaccinated fans who also have proof of negative COVID-19 tests will be allowed to attend games. Less than 3 percent of Cameroon’s 26 million people are fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

European clubs have been threatening not to send any players at all after raising doubts about coronavirus health protocols put in place by the Confederation of African Football. Now the organization representing the world’s leading domestic leagues says teams shouldn’t have to release players until Jan. 3, a week later than stipulated by FIFA and only six days before the tournament begins. That would allow superstars like Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mané (Senegal) to squeeze in two more Premier League games.

In response to new cases, the Connecticut Department of Public Health has rescinded guidance that would have allowed vaccinated high school athletes in the state to stop wearing masks during competition beginning on Friday.

Dr. Manisha Juthan, the state’s public health commissioner, said in a statement that the rapid rise in cases and the Omicron variant “forced us to reconsider that assessment.”

“Guidance that has been in place for winter sports throughout this season will remain in place,” Juthan said. “In line with our neighboring states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, DPH is advising that all participants continuously wear a mask over the nose and mouth during all indoor athletic activities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our state and region.”

The state reported that 837 people were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday, up 16 from Wednesday.