Charlie McAvoy really wanted to go to the Olympics, but remains hopeful for a chance in 2026

The Bruins defenseman, who would have been a key part of Team USA’s blue line in Beijing, felt “disappointment, for sure” and “a little bit of sadness” that the NHL pulled out .

It would have been worth it. Playing in the Olympics is his dream.

Charlie McAvoy would have brushed past the thorns. If struck by COVID-19 while at the Olympics, he could have been stuck for weeks behind the Chinese border because of quarantine policies.

“If given the opportunity, I was absolutely going to go,” McAvoy said on a Zoom call Thursday. “I really think I was going to enjoy every second. I’ve dreamed of that for a long time.

“It stinks. It just stinks. But hopefully by 2026 we’ll have another opportunity, COVID is no longer in the picture by then, and we’ll have a chance to go.”

McAvoy will be watching the Americans, who are likely to name his former coach at Boston University, David Quinn, to lead a team stocked with NCAA players and pros in European leagues.

“I’m sure I’ll know a few guys,” McAvoy said.

Meanwhile, David Pastrnak will be on the couch for Czechia’s games in February, not on the ice with old pal David Krejci.

“I’m obviously frustrated,” said Pastrnak, who was selected to the team in October. “It’s just tough, you know? For European players, growing up as a kid, that’s your dream … I still have a hope.”

Pastrnak, who would have been picked in 2018 if the NHL hadn’t skipped PyeongChang, will likely be one of the top Czech players come Milano Cortina 2026. His linemate Brad Marchand, who will be 37, may have missed his two best shots.

“I was thinking about him,” Pastrnak said. “Who would have thought five or 10 years ago he would have had a chance? He’s playing for Canada, where there are so many great talents, a lot of players to choose from … I’m pretty sure he’s frustrated. But it’s the situation we’ve been living in the last few years.”

One must-see Olympic matchup remains a possibility. Krejci, while not named to Team Czechia officially, is an obvious choice (30 points in 30 games with HC Olomouc). The top non-NHL goaltender for Team Finland is Tuukka Rask, who continues to ramp up for a possible return to the Bruins.

Rask’s agent, Markus Lehto, was coy when asked if the netminder would accept an Olympic invitation, if not signed to an NHL contract by February.

“I don’t think there is a need to speculate with that,” Lehto said in an e-mail.

Time to get ugly

Assessing the state of the Bruins on Wednesday, team president Cam Neely was pleased about the “uptick” in the play of goalies Linus Ullmark (.922 save percentage), who allowed six goals in three December starts, and Jeremy Swayman (.917).

Neely deemed the eighth-ranked power play (23.7 percent) and 13th-ranked penalty kill (81 percent) satisfactory, if a bit below the lofty standards in Boston.

Why are the Bruins (14-10-2) 3 points out of a wild-card spot?

“Everybody talks about it, it’s the secondary scoring,” Neely said.

“To be honest with you, I think we’ve got to start thinking about scoring some ugly goals. Sometimes we get a little too fancy. We pass the puck too much, pass up opportunities to put pucks on net.”

Pastnrak, who is shooting a career-low 7.0 percent (3.9 at five on five), is trying to reset over the holiday break.

“It’s good I’m having the chances,” said Pastrnak, who is fifth in shots on goal (115) but tied for 95th in goals (8-13–21 in 26 games). “It’s time for me to bury those opportunities.”

Neely believes more net-driving offense will boost the Bruins’ numbers.

Nick Foligno (zero goals, four assists in 18 games) was brought to Boston for that kind of presence but hasn’t produced. Erik Haula (1-4–5 in 25 games) hasn’t delivered. Illness and injuries have hampered the efforts of Craig Smith (2-5–7 in 19 games) and Curtis Lazar (2-3–5 in 20). Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic have shown flashes, and Tomas Nosek has been a fourth-line upgrade.

Happy holidays

Pastrnak welcomed his mother Marcela, brother Milan, and a friend for the holidays. They’ll be here through Jan. 7. “It was a lot of stress if they were going to be able to come to the country,” Pastrnak said. “I’m really happy they’re here. I definitely needed it.” The plan: “All day cooking food,” Pastrnak said, “and playing table games” … McAvoy likes playing a lot — 24:31 a night, and 24:00 last season — but recognizes that games nearly every other day after the break may force the coaching staff to rest him a little. “A lot of the second half is going to be about trying to stay fresh,” he said, “while still getting results.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.