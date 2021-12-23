Danvers officials, shifting course, say they will still inform the community about hateful graffiti

Town officials in Danvers, after pushback from residents and human rights groups, have dropped their plan to stop informing the public about incidents of hateful graffiti in the community.
On Monday, when Danvers officials reported the fourth discovery of biased graffiti in recent weeks, they stated the town “will no longer issue statement after statement every time a similar incident is discovered and/or reported.”
They wrote, “Our fear is that the constant attention created by doing so is simply encouraging more of the same, which in some cases simply may be attention seeking and in others truly may be statements of hate intended to do harm.”
Critics decried the decision, describing it as a retreat from the town’s pledge to strive for greater transparency after the Globe reported in November that Danvers police and school officials concealed for more than 16 months alleged violent racist, homophobic, and antisemitic misconduct by members of the 2019-20 high school boys’ hockey team.
On Thursday, town manager Steve Bartha posted a statement saying similar incidents “will continue to be shared with the public through appropriate channels, including a publicly facing database.”
Bartha said the new database “will allow the community and officials to track, quantify, see patterns, and draw conclusions as we work collectively to design training, plan events, and develop programs aimed to reduce and eliminate these kinds of incidents.”
He said he anticipates the database going live on the town’s official website in January.
