Danvers officials, shifting course, say they will still inform the community about hateful graffiti

Town officials in Danvers, after pushback from residents and human rights groups, have dropped their plan to stop informing the public about incidents of hateful graffiti in the community.

On Monday, when Danvers officials reported the fourth discovery of biased graffiti in recent weeks, they stated the town “will no longer issue statement after statement every time a similar incident is discovered and/or reported.”

They wrote, “Our fear is that the constant attention created by doing so is simply encouraging more of the same, which in some cases simply may be attention seeking and in others truly may be statements of hate intended to do harm.”