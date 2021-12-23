EMass boys’ hockey: Dartmouth’s Damien Medeiros headlines Players of the Week

Jeremy Barreto, Woburn — Barreto, a junior goalie, posted shutouts against Medford and Wakefield in a span of three days as the Tanners improved to 4-0.
Chase Carney, Lynnfield — After scoring the overtime goal and adding two assists last Saturday against Triton (4-3), the senior captain had a hat trick for the 4-0 Pioneers in Wednesday’s 5-3 win over Winthrop.
Justin Gouveia, Bishop Stang — Following up his hat trick and assist Saturday against Matignon, the senior left wing had two goals and an assist in Wednesday’s 4-0 win over Southeastern.
Jake Higgins, Rockland — In Wednesday’s 7-0 win over South Shore, the senior center and captain had a hand in all the offense with a goal and six assists.
Damien Medeiros, Dartmouth — The senior forward was MVP of the Canalmen Classic with a hat trick in a 4-1 championship game win over Westfield, then added four goals Wednesday against Stoughton/Brockton (6-0 win).
Cam Quigley, Quincy — The junior defenseman scored two goals, giving him eight over three games, and also set up senior Will Martin’s second goal of the game with 20 seconds left Wednesday as the Presidents edged Brookline, 4-3.
