EMass boys’ hockey: Dartmouth’s Damien Medeiros headlines Players of the Week

Jeremy Barreto, Woburn — Barreto, a junior goalie, posted shutouts against Medford and Wakefield in a span of three days as the Tanners improved to 4-0.

Chase Carney, Lynnfield — After scoring the overtime goal and adding two assists last Saturday against Triton (4-3), the senior captain had a hat trick for the 4-0 Pioneers in Wednesday’s 5-3 win over Winthrop.

Justin Gouveia, Bishop Stang — Following up his hat trick and assist Saturday against Matignon, the senior left wing had two goals and an assist in Wednesday’s 4-0 win over Southeastern.