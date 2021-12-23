Max Jones, Colby LeBlanc lead Natick boys’ basketball past Framingham

Seniors Max Jones (20 points, 4 rebounds) and Colby LeBlanc (16 points, 5 rebounds) paced the Redhawks (3-0), scoring every point in the first half.

In the final minute, the Flyers, seemingly, had tied the game at 52-all. But senior guard Dante Kikuba had his foot on the 3-point line when he drained a long distance shot with 34 seconds left, resulting in 2 points, not 3, and Natick closed out a 54-51 victory on a pair of free throws from sophomore Sean Fleming.

Playing its first home game in nearly two years, the Framingham boys’ basketball team battled rival Natick for 32 minutes Thursday night in a Bay State Conference matchup that featured 13 lead changes.

“The ball just ended up in our hands,” Jones said. “If it ended up in anyone else’s hands, they would’ve been able to score, too.”

Although it was Jones’ first start, he was more than ready for the assignment. The 6-foot-4 senior was lights out from the perimeter, draining all six of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Natick's Sean Fleming (left) and Jason O’Keefe (right) battle Framingham's Zach Semakula (center) for the ball during the first half of Thursday night's game. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

LeBlanc dominated down low for the Redhawks, aggressively driving the lane through contact and consistently getting to the line.

Natick coach Mike Masto lauded the play of his two seniors, saying, “They’re smart, they trust their teammates and know when to defer and when to take over.”

Their play was pivotal with 6-5 junior Ryan Mela out of the lineup with a shoulder injury.

“There’s no replacing Ryan Mela, it’s not possible,” Masto said, “but when you have multiple guys who are unselfish and willing to do their role, that’s how you do it to the best of your ability.”

Kikuba paced the Flyers (0-2) with 16 points and junior guard Ben Sharon had 10.

Bishop Fenwick 78, Danvers 53 — Mike Yentin paced the No. 20 Crusaders (3-0) with 27 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in the nonleague win. Che Hanks followed with 17 points, and Jason Romans recorded 14 points, 10 assists, 6 steals, and 4 rebounds.

Dartmouth 64, Old Rochester 63 — Hunter Matteson posted 24 points and 13 rebounds to lift the Indians (2-2) past ORR (2-1) in the nonleague win. Adam Mogawer recorded 17 points and four rebounds, and Dylan Gomes tallied 8 points and four rebounds.

Dover-Sherborn 76, Nipmuc 32 — Luke Rinaldi scored 26 points to lead the Raiders (4-1) to a commanding nonleague win. Zach Spellman netted 10 of his 13 points in the first half.

Franklin 77, New Bedford 48 — Sean O’Leary paced the Panthers (4-0) with 22 points in the nonleague win.

Mashpee 46, Monomoy 41 — Jack Spencer (15 points), Sean Fancher (13), and Brady Johnston (10) all scored in double figures for the visiting Falcons (3-1) in the nonleague win.

North Reading 54, Shawsheen 40 — Senior Cody Cannalonga paced the Hornets (2-1) with 28 points in the nonleague win.

Girls’ basketball

Arlington Catholic 43, Lowell Catholic 41 — Senior captain Nicole Mann scored 14 of her career-high 22 points in the second half to power the host Cougars (1-2) to their first win of the season.

Bishop Feehan 68, North Attleborough 21 — Freshman Charlotte Adams-Lopez scored 19 points to lead the No. 8 Shamrocks (4-0), who sprinted to a 35-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Senior captains Camryn Fauria (10 points) and Lydia Mordarski (8 points) also contributed for Feehan.

Cathedral 72, Newton North 55 — The host Panthers (5-2) were led by Tayla Barros (27 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds) in a nonleague victory. Freshman Hijjah Allen-Paisley also chipped in 18 points and 5 rebounds.

Dartmouth 60, Old Rochester 41 — Kat Cheesebro tossed in 25 points and Kasey Oliver added 15 for the Indians (2-2) in the nonleague win.

Mashpee 33, Monomoy 28 — Hialeah Turner-Foster (16 points) and Amiyah Peters (13) paced the host Falcons in the nonleague victory.

Silver Lake 54, Case 53 — Senior Kiley O’Brien rifled in 28 points to lead the Lakers (1-3) to the nonleague win. Catherine DeMacedo contributed 10 points.

Weymouth 43, Marblehead 27 — Megan Doyle tossed in 16 points and Larissa Gilbert added 13 as the Wildcats (3-1) presented coach Jim Dolan with his 200th career win.

Boys’ hockey

BC High 3, Pope Francis 2 — Aidan McDonnell netted a goal and an assist as the fourth-ranked Eagles (2-2) won the Pete Frates Winter Classic at the Essex Sports Center for the fourth time.

Medway 3, Smithfield (R.I.) 2 — Senior goalie Evan Monaghan stopped 21 shots, and Nate VanSaun, Sean Murphy, and Pari Lykourinos all scored for the visiting Mustangs (4-0-0) in Smithfield, R.I.

Sandwich 7, Nantucket 1 — Sophomores Jack Connolly and Avery Richardson each scored two goals, senior Caleb Richardson supplied a goal and an assist, and sophomore Chris Cardillo dished out two assists for the visiting Blue Knights (3-1-1) in the Cape & Islands triumph.

St. John’s Prep 4, Central Catholic 0 — Jake Vana netted his first goal of the season and the host Eagles (2-1) had a commanding 46-13 edge in shots to take the consolation game in the Pete Frates Classic at the Essex Sports Center. Freshman Luke Quinn earned his first varsity win in goal.

Swampscott 5, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 1 — Max Gadon scored a pair of goals in the nonleague win for the Big Blue (1-2).

Wrestling

Whitman-Hanson 54, Quincy/North Quincy 21 — Freshman Charlie Lussier recorded two pins for the Panthers (5-1) in the tri-meet against Quincy/North Quincy and BC High to extend his season record to 10-0, including 7 pins.

Adam Doucette, Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell, Mike Puzzanghera, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet @GlobeSchools.

