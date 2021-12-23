Ranking the 13 teams still alive in a wide-open AFC playoff race

The AFC race is remarkably wide open with just three weeks to go in the regular season. Only the 2-12 Jaguars, 3-11 Texans, and 3-11 Jets have been eliminated. The other 13 teams are all at least 7-7 and still in the hunt.

Number of AFC teams that are still in contention for the playoffs: Almost all of them.

Number of AFC teams that have clinched playoff berths through the first 15 weeks of the NFL season: 0.

This season marks the first since 2002 that no AFC team has clinched a playoff spot entering Week 16, though the addition of a 17th regular-season game this year likely plays a part in that.

Advertisement

Here are my power rankings of the 13 AFC teams based on their chances of winning the conference and reaching the Super Bowl. Next to each team is its record and place in the AFC standings:

1. Chiefs (10-4, first): After a 3-4 start, the Chiefs have won seven straight and assumed the No. 1 seed. A defense that ranked last in points after five weeks is now No. 8 in the NFL. The Chiefs have the quarterback, the firepower on offense, the defense, the coaching, and the experience to make another Super Bowl run. And if they get home-field advantage and a first-round bye, watch out.

But there’s still something off about the Chiefs, particularly on offense. Patrick Mahomes continues to turn over the ball at an alarming rate. The Chiefs were lucky to beat the Chargers last week, and really have only beaten up on the Raiders twice.

The Chiefs are the safest bet in the AFC, but these are not the same Chiefs. They’re more beatable this year.

2. Patriots (9-5, second): Last week’s loss to the Colts was rough, but the Patriots are still one of the toughest teams in the AFC. The Patriots have proven that they really only lose when they beat themselves. They were sloppy with penalties and turnovers in losses to the Dolphins, Saints, Cowboys, and Colts. When they played clean, it resulted in a seven-game win streak, including one in which they threw just three passes against the Bills.

Advertisement

If the Patriots win the AFC East, they should be good for at least one home playoff win. If they get the No. 1 seed, we can probably pencil them in for the AFC Championship game. And if they can avoid turnovers and bad penalties in the playoffs, they could be playing for their seventh Super Bowl trophy.

3. Colts (8-6, fifth): I see many parallels between this year’s Colts and the 2019 Titans, who reached the AFC Championship game as a wild card. Both teams started 2-4 and finished hot. Both teams had dominant offensive lines and a wrecking ball at running back (Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor). Both teams had a quarterback that no one respected (Ryan Tannehill and Carson Wentz). And both teams had smart, aggressive coaches who knew how to get their players ready for big games (Mike Vrabel, Frank Reich).

The Colts are most likely going to be a wild-card team, and will probably have to play on the road. But with that offensive line and run game, the Colts will be dangerous.

4. Bills (8-6, seventh): The Bills have tumbled down the standings with four losses in seven games, but any team with Josh Allen at quarterback and the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense is going to be dangerous. They also have to be encouraged by the way they have played the last 1½ games, with a commendable comeback in the second half against the Buccaneers and a dominant win over the Panthers.

Advertisement

The Bills probably need to win the AFC East to be considered a top contender. But they have the pieces to make a deep playoff run.

5. Titans (9-5, third): The Titans are dominant on the defensive line, which is always big in January. They are probably going to get Henry back for the playoffs, though he probably won’t be 100 percent. And I’m a fan of Vrabel, who doesn’t flinch in big games.

But the Titans are going in the wrong direction lately, with three losses in four games, and a whopping 13 turnovers in those four games. And Tannehill can’t carry a team in the postseason. The Titans won’t be fun to face, but they are too hurt and inconsistent to be a top contender.

6. Ravens (8-6, eighth): I know they have lost three in a row to fall out of the playoff bracket, and they are decimated by injuries, including an ankle injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson. But facing John Harbaugh and the Ravens in the playoffs always creates a queasy feeling in your stomach, no matter who is on their team. If anyone could win consecutive road playoff games it’s the Ravens, who are probably the biggest boom-or-bust team in the AFC.

Advertisement

7. Bengals (8-6, fourth): I love the progress the Bengals have made under third-year coach Zac Taylor. Joe Burrow is playing like a star in his second season, and the defense has mostly been stingy and impressive. But the Bengals still feel like they’re a year or two away from competing with the big boys.

8. Chargers (8-6, sixth): Same for Justin Herbert and the Chargers. They have a few impressive wins under first-year coach Brandon Staley — victories at Kansas City, Philadelphia, and Cincinnati — and have an aggressive mentality that puts a lot of pressure on opponents. But I also remember how easily Bill Belichick shut down Herbert and the Chargers back in Week 8, and I can’t see Herbert and the Chargers putting together a deep playoff run once he has to face elite defenses.

9. Dolphins (7-7, 11th): You have to respect the turnaround by the Dolphins, who have a chance to become the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs after starting 1-7. Since Week 9, Tua Tagovailoa ranks first in completion percentage (74.5) and fifth in passer rating (103.3). And the defense is allowing 13.2 points per game, third-fewest in the NFL.

But in their six-game win streak, the combined record of their opponents is 26-58 (.310). And it’s hard seeing the Dolphins making a deep playoff run with Tagovailoa under center.

10. Raiders (7-7, 10th): A team that has good firepower on offense but has taken too many hits to the roster, coaching staff, and psyche to be a contender.

Advertisement

11. Steelers (7-6-1, ninth): If they can even get to the playoffs, the Steelers don’t have enough on offense to make a run. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of his former self.

12: Browns (7-7, 12th): Too many injuries, and too much inconsistency at quarterback, to be anything more than a one-and-done wild-card team.

13. Broncos (7-7, 13th): Have squeaked by with their defense but don’t scare anyone with a pop-gun offense.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.