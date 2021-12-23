Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian test positive for COVID-19

Hill and Siemian were among nine players for New Orleans placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The others include such key players as safety Malcolm Jenkins and tackle Jordan Mills , who is expected to start Monday night against Miami.

Both Saints veteran quarterbacks, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian , Minnesota star running back Dalvin Cook and Cleveland center JC Tretter , the NFL Players Association president, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

The situation left Ian Book, a rookie out of Notre Dame who has been inactive for all 14 games, as the only active quarterback under contract. It appears Book is in line for his maiden NFL regular-season appearance. Running back Alvin Kamara has been the Saints’ emergency quarterback for several seasons and conceivably could take direct snaps as a wildcat threat.

Advertisement

The latest COVID-19 hit to the Saints came as New Orleans awaits the return of coach Sean Payton, who did not travel to Tampa Bay for the Saints’ victory has worked from home since testing positive for COVID-19 last Thursday. Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has been serving as acting head coach.

Also placed on the COVID-19 list: guard James Carpenter, linebacker Kaden Elliss, safety Jeff Heath, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, and defensive tackle Christian Ringo.

Tretter posted on Twitter he was experiencing symptoms and chose to be tested at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio.

“Unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19,” Tretter wrote. “I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus.”

The Browns have been hit hard by a spate of positive tests in the past week and were missing 22 players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as coach Kevin Stefanski, for Monday night’s rescheduled game against Las Vegas, which Cleveland lost.

Advertisement

Also:

▪ Heinicke was activated off the COVID-19 list and was back at practice running the offense. He is expected to start Sunday night at Dallas after missing the game at Philadelphia while in virus protocol along with backup Kyle Allen.

▪ The Buccaneers also placed linebacker Lavonte David and running back Leonard Fournette on injured reserve.

▪ Houston placed six more players on the list, bringing its total to 22. Four starters — LT Tytus Howard, C Justin Britt, DT Roy Lopez and safety Eric Murray — were among them. The moves come a day after the team placed top receiver Brandin Cooks and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn on the list.

▪ Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are the latest placed on the COVID-19 list. The Jets have 20 players on the active and practice squad rosters, including injured reserve, on the list. Coach Robert Saleh also tested positive Wednesday and could miss New York’s game Sunday against Jacksonville.

Mike White, who was recently activated from the list, will be the backup to Zach Wilson; Flacco is unvaccinated.

▪ The Chiefs did not have any additional COVID-19 positives but Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones returned to practice after a positive test caused him to miss last week’s game against the Chargers. The Chiefs still have 10 players on the list, including tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Advertisement



