US men defending their World Junior championship while also wiping the slate clean

With the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, all 10 teams quarantined for five days after arriving in Edmonton last week. Teams are once again in a bubble, and this week Hockey Canada announced that attendance will be reduced to 50 percent for all games.

But as Sunday’s opener against Slovakia draws near, it’s beginning to feel a lot like last year, but for all the wrong reasons.

Although Team USA returns six players and its entire coaching staff from last year’s squad that captured gold at the World Junior Championship, the team is approaching it as a new year, and a new challenge.

Nate Leaman, taking a break from his coaching duties for Providence College, again is the coach for Team USA, and he was back in the familiar position of meeting with the media virtually from his hotel room.

“I don’t think anyone is jumping up and down to spend Christmas in a bubble, but it’s an unbelievable opportunity for us to represent our country,” said Leaman. “I think there’s a lot of people that would give their left arm to have these types of opportunities. So, we’re very grateful.

“Bubble, no bubble, wherever we’re playing, we can’t wait to represent our country. That’s been our focus.”

Norwell native Drew Commesso is finally getting his chance to play in the tournament. The Boston University goalie was packing for the trip last year when he found out one of his teammates tested positive for COVID-19, and he was forced to quarantine.

“It was one of the most devastating times in my life,” said Commesso, a second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020. “I’ve really been looking forward to this since last year.”

While he missed last year’s tournament, Commesso did get some international experience when he was selected for the men’s national team roster, for which Leaman served as an assistant last spring. The men’s world championship was held in Latvia.

“That was a really good experience for him,” said Leaman. “We probably went a little untraditional in that we were going to play Drew as much as he could handle. I thought he played really well against the international competition. We have big confidence in Drew.”

Commesso will be sporting a mask that pays tribute to first responders and the military.

Hingham native Matty Beniers, the second overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken, also participated in the men’s world championship. The Michigan sophomore will serve as an assistant captain and will likely skate on the first line with Providence sophomore Brett Berard. The two are quite familiar with each other, having been teammates on last year’s squad as well as playing for the South Shore Eagles.

“The ability to get [Beniers] back is kind of a gift for us,” said Team USA general manager John Vanbiesbrouck. “Being the second overall pick and going to an expansion team, you don’t expect to get that player back, so we’re very grateful and fortunate for that.”

Harvard freshman Matt Coronato could find himself on the line with Berard and Beniers, although Leaman thought the group could rotate.

Coronato’s teammate at Harvard, Concord native Ian Moore, and UMass Amherst freshman Scott Morrow are among the eight defensemen on the squad.

A quick trip for Friars

Providence is scheduled to be in action next week at the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee. The Friars will open against Bowling Green on Tuesday. The winner will face the winner of the Wisconsin-Yale game on Wednesday. Associate head coach Ron Rolston will be running the show, just as he did last season when Leaman was at the World Juniors.

“That’s really big for our group. A. to kick off our second half, but also B. because these are our last two nonconference games. It’s our only game potentially against the Big Ten,” said Leaman.

BC making it work

When Boston College announced earlier this season that it was postponing games against Notre Dame and Harvard, it stated that the schools were working to reschedule. Barring any other setbacks, they appear to have made it work. The home game against the Crimson seemed like it would be easy enough to pull off given the proximity of the schools. The Eagles will host Harvard on Feb. 1.

The Notre Dame game was a bigger challenge, as BC with play at South Bend on Jan. 19, then return to Chestnut Hill for a home-and-home series with Providence resulting in three games in four days.

“We really want to play games. The players want to play games,” said coach Jerry York. “The only way we could fit it in was that week. You can’t do it too often, but I think that rivalry and the ability to play Notre Dame, it gives us an opportunity to play a high-end team outside the league.”

Huskies needed rest

Northeastern had been planning to play internationally over the holiday break, agreeing to represent the US in the FISU Winter World University Games in Lucerne, Switzerland. More than 3,000 athletes from more than 60 nations were scheduled to compete, but the event was canceled in late November because of global COVID-19 concerns.

Considering the Huskies’ injuries, the news came with a silver lining.

“It’s disappointing because I think our guys were really excited about going on the trip, but it was out of our hands, out of our control,” said coach Jerry Keefe. “But at the same time, we need rest, and we’re definitely taking advantage of it. We expect all of the guys that have been out injured to be back for the next game.”

Whether fans will be allowed at Matthews Arena is another matter. Northeastern is scheduled to be back in action Jan. 7 when it hosts Long Island for a two-game series. The university and the athletics department announced that home games would be held without spectators beginning this week. The school said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution because of an increase in the COVID-19 cases on campus.

