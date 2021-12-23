Will Patriots quarterback Mac Jones again be able to move past adversity, as he has done during his rookie season?

Jones, the strong favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Brady, one of the leaders for MVP, are hardly the only spirits with Patriots ties acting as leading men around the NFL.

Tom Brady has the character of New England’s Quarterback of Christmas Past down cold, even if he is working in warm climes now.

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones is starring in a dual role this holiday season as New England’s Quarterback of Christmas Present and Future.

A half a dozen signal-callers who got their pro starts in Foxborough or have passed through for varying lengths have started games this season.

Aside from Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers), Jacoby Brissett (Dolphins), Cam Newton (Panthers), Taylor Heinicke (Washington Football Team), and Garrett Gilbert (WFT) have been under center in 2021.

All the above teams still have a shot at the playoffs, including Washington, and Gilbert was part of Jones’s support system until he was summoned off the Patriots’ practice and started Tuesday night for the WFT.

Gilbert acquitted himself well, especially considering he had just a few days to cram Washington’s offense before game time. He completed 20 of 31 passes for 194 yards in a loss to the Eagles.

“I think Garrett is great in the quarterback room and he’s a great teammate,” Jones said. “He played really well. He got a chance to go out there and spin it around. We’re all very happy for him. He’s very nice to me and everybody in our quarterback room. He provided a lot of great information.”

While Brady always be the gold standard when it comes to Patriots quarterbacks, the success of the others is a tribute to how Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels have put a premium on depth and development at the game’s most important position.

As for Jones, he had a bounce in his step for the second straight practice Thursday as the rookie looks to bounce back from a lackluster week of practice and rough outing against the Colts.

Jones, who also helped lead the Patriots on a seven-game win streak, knows there are ebbs and flows to every season, be it college or pro.

“I just try to control what I can control, and that’s trying to be the best quarterback I can be,” he said. “Everyone in this building is trying to be the best player [and] person they can be. It’s a great culture and I’ve learned from the older people that whatever you put into it is what you’re going to get out of it, so just doing that every day and then, when the game comes, you feel prepared for the game mentally and physically.”

Tight end Hunter Henry said he’s been impressed with how Jones has bounced back from adversity, whether it was the 1-4 start or just struggling during a particular series.

“He faces it head on, he doesn’t back down,” Henry said. “Everybody knows we had a tough start at the beginning of the year, and as a quarterback and the leader of our team, a lot of blame was put on him, and he faced that head on and was able to continue to go to work and fight through that.

“And it’s the same thing in games. He can make a bad read or bad play or something like that, he continues to strive forward, and I think it shows a lot to us, offensively, even when we have bad plays we have to continue to keep going to.”

***

The Patriots were without two of the top receivers and their No. 2 rusher for the second straight practice. The good news is that the team didn’t place any additional players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kendrick Bourne (reserve/COVID-19), Nelson Agholor (concussion protocol), and Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) still have a chance to play Sunday against the Bills, with Friday’s practice a key indicator.

Linebacker Harvey Langi and guard Yasir Durant also were absent and remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team listed eight players as limited on the practice report: running backs Damien Harris (hamstring) and Brandon Bolden (knee); receiver N’Keal Harry (hip); center David Andrews (shoulder); defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee); linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle); safety Adrian Phillips (knee); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee).

***

Kyle Dugger addressed his ejection from the Colts game, calling it a “physical play all around” that began when Michael Pittman engaged him in a block and Dugger tried to disengage. “It just kind of escalated with the pushing, it just happened really fast,” said Dugger, New England’s second-leading tackler with 80. “I’ve just got to be smarter. Slow down my thinking. It’s really hard when a situation happens the way it did happen with the push. I’ve just got to be smarter because the result was me getting kicked out of the game, and I can’t help the team from the locker room.” Dugger said he hasn’t yet been informed if the league is going to fine him … J.C. Jackson on his first Pro Bowl selection: “I’m a lockdown corner. I like to be on the island. That’s what I get paid to do.” … The Patriots can clinch the AFC East title with a win over the Bills and a Dolphins loss or tie against the Saints on Monday night.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.