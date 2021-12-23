Zach Senyshyn joins 2015 first-round draftmates and requests trade from Bruins

Pointing to a lack of opportunity within the organization, Bruins minor-leaguer Zach Senyshyn has requested a trade. The third of Boston’s first-round picks in 2015, Senyshyn (15th overall) told reporter Mark Divver he was hoping to be moved.
“With all of the backlash with the media, considering where I was drafted and everything going on there, it’s been a lot emotionally,” Senyshyn said, according to Rinkside Rhode Island.
“I’m not being used at all. I feel as though it’s better for them to get some return and for me to get a fresh start.”
The Bruins likely wouldn’t get much for Senyshyn, 24, who has eight goals and 13 points in 21 games with Providence and 1-2–3 in 14 NHL appearances. The Bruins waived him last January and last October, and he went unclaimed.
With Senyshyn’s request, all three of Don Sweeney’s 2015 first-rounders have asked out of Boston. Jakub Zboril (13th overall) asked out after the 2020 playoffs, but the Bruins offered him more playing time in 2020-21. Zboril had three assists in 10 games and was earning a spot as a regular before his season-ending knee injury.
Sweeney is still working on a deal to find Jake DeBrusk (14th overall) a new home. DeBrusk has five goals — matching last year’s 41-game total — and eight points in 25 games.
