Zach Senyshyn joins 2015 first-round draftmates and requests trade from Bruins

Pointing to a lack of opportunity within the organization, Bruins minor-leaguer Zach Senyshyn has requested a trade. The third of Boston’s first-round picks in 2015, Senyshyn (15th overall) told reporter Mark Divver he was hoping to be moved.

“With all of the backlash with the media, considering where I was drafted and everything going on there, it’s been a lot emotionally,” Senyshyn said, according to Rinkside Rhode Island.

“I’m not being used at all. I feel as though it’s better for them to get some return and for me to get a fresh start.”