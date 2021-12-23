fb-pixel Skip to main content
Zach Senyshyn joins 2015 first-round draftmates and requests trade from Bruins

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated December 23, 2021, 11 minutes ago
More than six years after being taken No. 15 overall in the 2015 draft, Zach Senyshyn has made just 14 appearances for the Bruins,Maddie Meyer/Getty

Pointing to a lack of opportunity within the organization, Bruins minor-leaguer Zach Senyshyn has requested a trade. The third of Boston’s first-round picks in 2015, Senyshyn (15th overall) told reporter Mark Divver he was hoping to be moved.

“With all of the backlash with the media, considering where I was drafted and everything going on there, it’s been a lot emotionally,” Senyshyn said, according to Rinkside Rhode Island.

“I’m not being used at all. I feel as though it’s better for them to get some return and for me to get a fresh start.”

The Bruins likely wouldn’t get much for Senyshyn, 24, who has eight goals and 13 points in 21 games with Providence and 1-2–3 in 14 NHL appearances. The Bruins waived him last January and last October, and he went unclaimed.

With Senyshyn’s request, all three of Don Sweeney’s 2015 first-rounders have asked out of Boston. Jakub Zboril (13th overall) asked out after the 2020 playoffs, but the Bruins offered him more playing time in 2020-21. Zboril had three assists in 10 games and was earning a spot as a regular before his season-ending knee injury.

Sweeney is still working on a deal to find Jake DeBrusk (14th overall) a new home. DeBrusk has five goals — matching last year’s 41-game total — and eight points in 25 games.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

