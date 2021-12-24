A field guide to the pandemic’s most annoying people

The Self-Anointed Expert: Technically not a virologist, computational epidemiologist, aerosol scientist, emergency medicine physician, nurse, or doctoral candidate in public health, this “authority” has watched so many Fauci briefings that they feel it’s their right to weigh in on everyone’s lifestyle choices. They and they alone will tell you what’s safe.

Like germs in a petri dish, the pandemic has allowed horrible aspects of people’s personalities to flourish and multiply with abandon. While these tendencies were latent during the lull of summer and fall, Omicron and the newest surge have fueled the flames again. Throw in the holidays, and it’s a recipe for bad behavior that makes your elderly uncle’s drunken political rants seem downright civilized. As you navigate the latest COVID wave, here’s an anthropological field guide to keep you sane, if not exactly safe. Consider it a KN94 for your mental well-being.

Usually spotted: On the couch, flipping between CNN, MSNBC, and Fox.

These are some of the most annoying people in the COVID era. Ally Rzesa

The Gossip: TMZ and your town’s COVID dashboard have nothing on this rumor-monger, who can identify every new positive in the state based on a hasty analysis of Instagram photos (they definitely saw you at a hockey game last Saturday, which turned into a total super-spreader event), a Venn diagram of carpool arrangements, and rampant speculation about various families’ risk tolerance based on whether they attended the Holiday Pops.

Usually spotted: Liking your Instagram photos while silently judging you.

The Constant Updater: This person would be an excellent replacement for Chris Cuomo on CNN, because they’re obsessed with breaking news headlines, however obscure. Two people contracted Omicron at a shipping facility in Montana? Delta has been detected in coyotes and a rare strain of porcupine? KN94s are now thought to cause gout when worn incorrectly? This excitable soul is constantly flooding social media with links, graphs, charts, headlines, memes, and statistics filtered through both the lens of the DSM-IV and 10th-grade science class.

Usually spotted: On a dozen muted text threads.

The COVID Bore: Even pre-pandemic, the bore’s conversation was not scintillating, but now their topics have narrowed to one: the virus. Breakthrough infections, the dominance of Omicron, long COVID, they giddily filibuster on, swatting away attempts to change the topic to something less depressing. Temporarily silenced during last summer’s lull, the surge has returned them to full bluster.

Usually spotted: Alone, just after one conversation has ended, desperately trying to lure someone else into his dull web.

The Angry Holiday Letter-Writer: A COVID-denier, they’re disgusted with people who are “obsessed” with staying safe, and their rage is on full display in the holiday letter. Typically a boast-fest stuffed with college acceptances, fancy vacations, and Wall Street bonuses, this year’s entry is filled with passive-aggressive references. “Had a wonderful time in Aspen–what a shame Mom and Sis couldn’t join us!” “Celebrating Tyler’s birthday at a Michelen-starred restaurant–alone!” Yes, their whole family caught COVID, but you won’t hear about it from them.

Usually spotted: Bullying a grocery store bagger who’s asked them to mask up.

The Oblivious Inviter: Want to go to an indoor adult ball pit followed by a fondue buffet? How about a private New Year’s Eve dinner for 100 inside an airless wine cellar? What about a birthday party with some unvaccinated friends who are being super careful though? This person was done with the pandemic in May 2020 and continues to send you invites that you’re trying to creatively decline. Just how many times can you fake a migraine? And, truly, what antibodies does this person possess that they haven’t gotten COVID five times now? Could they bottle their blood and sell it to Moderna?

Usually spotted: At a bar, in a conga line.

These are some of the most annoying people in the COVID era. Ally Rzesa

The Wellness Guru: This pilates-influencer-turned-conspiracy-theorist wants you to know that “I am very careful about what I put in my body,” and you know what that means — they’re not going to poison themselves with a vaccine that’s been proven safe and effective, preferring to ward off COVID with elderberry syrup, essential oils, and ginger they snag from the sushi bar. Like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they’ve been “immunized” — but only against common sense.

Usually spotted: Running a mountaintop yoga retreat, welcoming fellow yogis with a namaste bow one moment, then serenely hustling off to secretly listen to Joe Rogan.

These are some of the most annoying people in the COVID era. Ally Rzesa

The Binax-Pusher: You know how Candy Spelling had a room in her mansion devoted only to wrapping paper? This Depression-era hoarder has a similar approach to home tests and should consider running an underground pharmacy from their shoe closet. While you once rolled your eyes, you’re now considering becoming close personal friends through at least January.

Usually spotted: Prowling CVS at 7 a.m. midweek, when new shipments arrive.

The Pandemic Showoff: No matter how bad the news gets, this person just keeps getting better. They have cleaned their garage, reorganized their closets, alphabetized their pantry, taken up four new hobbies (at least two of which have resulted in better skin and weight loss), and can now brag about their accomplishments in at least three new languages. Would you care for some sourdough and a snipping from their thriving indoor plant?

Usually spotted: Distributing homemade cookies to the neighbors as holiday gifts, nestled in elaborately wrapped paper.

These are some of the most annoying people in the COVID era. Ally Rzesa

The Hibernating Hypocrite: This person would never dream of visiting her elderly in-laws over Christmas for fear of exposing them to the virus, yet can rationalize going maskless at a Genesis concert because most of the people in that demographic take COVID very seriously and they were smoking so much pot, anyway, that there wasn’t room for anything else to get into their lungs. Work meeting in person? Reckless. Tropical cruise? Incredibly doable, because fresh air is crucial to health and stress is a pandemic, too.

Usually spotted: Impossible to tell. It’s entirely inconsistent.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin. Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.