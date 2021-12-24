My new relationship is upsetting my twin

Q. I just started my first (ever) college relationship. I’m a twin and that really complicates things. My twin sister and I have lived our whole lives together. She is, and always will be, my biggest priority.

Since I started dating my current boyfriend, my relationship with my twin has never been worse. We’ve lost our friendship and she’s really upset with me all the time, and I completely understand why; it’s new for both of us and she feels left out and replaced. I’m so worried to even bring up his name so I’ve resorted to leaving the house with other excuses and changing his name on my phone so it doesn’t seem like I’m texting him constantly. Sneaking around is making my life hell.

However, I’m also really at fault here. Once, I texted him while my twin was talking to me, which was really hurtful because we were on a trip to spend time together. We finally discussed it, and I understood how hurt she feels because I would feel the exact same way. She said, “I always thought I was all you needed but now I realize I’m not.”

I feel so awful, and I desperately want the best friendship back. I feel so guilty about dating my boyfriend and I’m wondering if this is all even worth it. We have been dating for a little over a month. He’s a really great guy and I feel so lucky that I met him. He’s kind of perfect but maybe I’m thinking that because this is my first relationship.

I’ve known my boyfriend for a few months, I’ve loved my twin sister since I was born. She is way more important to me. Right now it feels like my options are: 1. Stay in the relationship and try to make it work. 2. Break up with him when I meet up with him in a few days — then continue to see him in our shared class, which could be difficult. 3. Break up with him right before we both go home for break so I won’t have to see him again after that. 4. Ask him to take a break in our relationship so I can focus on my sister for now.

What do I do?

TWIN

A. I am not a twin, nor have I studied the relationship between twins, but I will say this: It would be very unhealthy — and maybe impossible — for the two of you to do the exact same things, on the same schedule, for the rest of your lives. The two of you must learn how to maintain a bond while allowing each other the space to have unique experiences. Especially firsts! Especially romance.

It sounds like you don’t want to break up with this guy — so don’t. It also sounds like you apologized for being on your phone when you should have been present with your sister. Now it’s time to tell her you plan to see this experience through. Remind her that at some point, this will be flipped. You’ll be watching her date someone, move to a new place, or take another kind of journey on her own. You want to know that the two of you have the skills to maintain what you have, even when you’re not together.

This anger might be her way of protecting herself. It also might be a way for her to see how she fares on her own. Maybe it’s good for her to talk to other people/friends/family about how she feels. It would be nice if you were both allowed to turn to others.

Try to sit with the discomfort, staying true to yourself, because there’s no way to go back to what you had. If you drop this guy, the bad feelings will still be there, and you’ll have missed out on an experience for no good reason. Plus, you and your sibling will have skipped some important lessons about how to deal with change.

Let her know you’d never wind up with someone who doesn’t understand how important she is. Make it clear you want to maintain your bond, but that you want it to be possible for both of you to venture out into the world without guilt. Also, no more lies. If she knows you as well as you say she does, she probably guesses that you’ve chosen to be dishonest about your private life. That doesn’t help.

Tell her you’ll be here, ready to give her space — or no space at all — depending on what feels right.

Your relationship might not be exactly the same as you get older, but it might get better. Just keep talking.

MERDITH





READERS RESPOND:

This is the first step in separating your lives so you can be autonomous adults. It is painful and challenging as you assume new roles in your life, but it is necessary. You need to pursue this relationship with your boyfriend if only for the purpose of life experience.

HEYITHINK





“She is, and always will be, my biggest priority.” I don’t think so. A bigger priority than your own spouse or child?

ASH





Stop hiding with your boyfriend; she knows what’s going on anyway. And maybe this will inspire her to expand her own social life.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





I’m a twin and we’re close, and I have to say, you both need to work on this. Both you and your twin can certainly maintain your special relationship with each other, but what about building a life outside of this bond? What about getting married, having children, having OTHER special relationships? None of these things can ever be possible if you both act like you’re acting now, right? Your sister is being selfish for making you feel bad about having a boyfriend. It’s not being a true friend. It’s not caring about and loving someone. Not only do you need to have a serious talk about building your life, but do your twin a favor and get her to understand about the need for her to build her own.

JIM501





You need to learn to be healthy, independent individuals who are also close friends and sisters.

LALAP

