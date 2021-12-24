Boston man held without bail in Hyannis killing

A Boston man has been charged with murder and with assault and battery by means of the discharge of a firearm in connection with the killing earlier this month of Eric Christensen in Hyannis, officials said.

Justin Peckham, 29, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday at his arraignment in Barnstable District Court and is due back in front of a judge on Jan. 28, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said in a statement.

Christensen, 50, was found inside his Hyannis home about 6 p.m. on Dec. 8, lying unresponsive on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the head, prosecutors said. He was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.