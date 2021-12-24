Elderly couple pulled from flaming Nahant home

An elderly couple was pulled from their flaming Nahant home early Friday after a blaze broke out hours earlier and trapped them inside, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a single-family home at 8 Maple Ave. around midnight and found the front half of the structure engulfed in heavy flames, according to firefighter Matt Canty of the Nahant Fire Department.

The fire was too heavy for crews to enter the home when they first arrived, but firefighters broke down the front door and carried the couple out once the flames were under control.