Elderly couple pulled from flaming Nahant home

An elderly couple was pulled from their flaming Nahant home early Friday after a blaze broke out hours earlier and trapped them inside, officials said.
Firefighters responded to a single-family home at 8 Maple Ave. around midnight and found the front half of the structure engulfed in heavy flames, according to firefighter Matt Canty of the Nahant Fire Department.
The fire was too heavy for crews to enter the home when they first arrived, but firefighters broke down the front door and carried the couple out once the flames were under control.
“It was an elderly couple and they weren’t very mobile, so we had to extricate them,” Canty said. “It was time-consuming.”
The couple was taken to a local hospital, and one firefighter suffered minor injuries. Crews cleared the scene in about five hours. Nearly the entire home sustained severe damage, Canty said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
