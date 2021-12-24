Man who tried to kidnap student from Roxbury elementary school held without bail

He is charged with kidnapping a child and with assault, prosecutors said. He is due back in court to face a dangerousness hearing Dec. 29.

Charles Marriro, 58, allegedly approached three students at the David A. Ellis Elementary School on Dec. 15 and grabbed one by the arm in an attempt to pull the child away from their classmates, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. Marriro asked another student to “come play basketball with him,” the statement said.

A Dorchester man who attempted to kidnap a child from a public Roxbury elementary school while students were at recess last week was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, prosecutors said.

“Children should expect to be safe and protected at school,” Rollins said in the statement. “This is one of a parent’s worst fears. We will hold this individual accountable. My office will work to make certain these children have support and any services they may need.”

The school, located at 302 Walnut Ave., increased security and support services in the days after the incident, officials said.

“We are grateful for the work of the District Attorney and her team and the Boston Police Department for their work to address this distressing incident at one of our schools,” Jonathan Palumbo, a Boston Public Schools spokesman, said in an e-mail. “Our team had additional support services and the presence of our school safety team at the school in the days following the incident, and will continue to ensure our students and staff feel safe throughout the school day.”

Police observed handprints left behind on the arm of one of the students, who had run away and reported the crime to school staff, and were later able to obtain a photo of Marriro and identify him as the suspect, prosecutors said. He was arrested Thursday.

“These young students handled this frightening situation perfectly,” Rollins said. “They ran away and immediately notified a supervising adult.”

Naomi Martin of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.