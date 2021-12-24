Mass. offers cash incentive to nursing homes to increase staff booster shots

“Every little bit helps, but we would be trying to do this without [the incentive],” said Dr. Larissa Lucas, who serves as medical director for six nursing homes through North Shore Physicians Group. “Our motivation is to keep our patients safe and to stay open, and every time staff test positive we have to close admissions, we have to test everybody, and we are short-staffed, again.”

As of Dec. 20, the latest data available, 46 percent of eligible nursing home workers had received a booster. That’s up 5 percentage points since Nov. 28.

Amid surging COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts and sluggish progress in persuading nursing home staff to get booster shots, the Baker administration is offering a cash incentive to facilities that achieve a 75 percent mark by Jan. 16. But so far, the enticement does not appear to be driving many more shots.

Lucas said slightly more than 60 percent of eligible staff in her facilities had received their booster shots as of Dec. 22.

Under the incentive program, announced earlier this month, nursing homes that hit the 75 percent mark for staff boosters by Jan. 16 will receive a one-time cash payment equivalent to 2.5 percent more than they normally would receive from the state’s Medicaid program.

That translates to about $6,000 for the average facility, said Tara Gregorio, president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, which represents roughly 400 senior care facilities. The state said the money should be used for further booster shot incentives, but does not mandate it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in September that people over 65, as well as those living in long-term-care facilities and people working in such high-risk settings, including nursing homes, get the added shot six months after their primary vaccination. More recently, the CDC recommended the shot for everyone 18 or older.

State data posted Dec. 23 show 30 nursing homes reporting infections among staff members and six with resident infections. Roughly 82 percent of eligible residents have received their boosters.

Recent research indicates that staff are the main drivers of cases and deaths, even among vaccinated nursing home residents. Staff often live and socialize in communities where COVID transmission may be high, and they can unwittingly carry the virus into work without showing symptoms.

Yet hesitation to get a booster among staff is still a significant hurdle, nursing home administrators say — even among those who have already received two shots.

“There have been folks who told us, ‘I am going to wait until it’s mandatory.’ And I can’t give you the rhyme or reason for that,” said Tom Lavallee, chief operating officer of Alliance Health & Human Services, which manages eight nursing homes in the state. About 60 percent of the company’s staff have received booster shots.

“Some staff members are saying, ‘I don’t want to feel lousy during Christmas week,’ so there are some putting it off till after the holidays,” Lavallee said.

Kevin Morris, president of BaneCare, a company with 11 nursing homes in Massachusetts, said 54 percent of its eligible staff had received boosters as of Dec. 22.

“We are making progress,” Morris said. “It’s following the same pattern that I saw in the initial rollout where people were hesitant and were waiting to see what their peers were doing.”

But BaneCare administrators have encountered a new wrinkle.

“Some staff are saying they are worried they are taking too many vaccines now,” he said.

The company held two raffles during its initial vaccine rollout earlier this year, offering one $3,000 prize, and one $5,000 prize from names drawn among those who received their two-shot series.

BaneCare is planning a similar raffle in January, but Morris said that what seems to have been the most effective incentive is vaccinated — and now boostered — staff encouraging colleagues to get their shots, too.

“If a person feels they’re not safe due to something on the Internet they read that’s not true, it doesn’t matter how much money you offer them, they are not going take it,” he said.

In August, Governor Charlie Baker ordered most nursing home workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 10. And that significantly raised vaccination rates. But the Baker administration declined comment when asked whether a similar mandate for boosters is being considered.

Several nursing home administrators said they worry another mandate might drive away staff in a tight labor market, though most acknowledged they lost few workers from the earlier rule.

“We believe a mandate at this point would only be appropriate if it was implemented for staff across all heath care settings,” said Gregorio.

“We are concerned that [a mandate only on the nursing home industry] would have an impact on our already stretched workforce,” she said. Instead, she said, the administration should increase Medicaid reimbursement to nursing homes to help them retain staff by boosting pay.

As nursing home administrators search for vaccination approaches that resonate with workers, Bill Bogdanovich has found that appealing to their sense of civic responsibility has paid off. He said roughly 70 percent of his staff at the Liberty Commons Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Chatham have received boosters.

“We have tried to focus on having people see it as the right thing to do,” said Bogdanovich, chief executive of Broad Reach Healthcare. The company in 2019 found success with its novel approach to attracting and retaining staff in a tight market by buying up properties so it can offer below-market rentals to its workers.

Now, as booster appointments have been hard to find for many people not working in health care, Bogdanovich has hit upon another approach that he thinks pays off: offering the shots to families of staff workers.

“If they have family members that they want to get boostered, we will make it happen for them,” he said. “To the degree we can help keep our staff families healthy, it’s better for all of us.”

Kay Lazar can be reached at kay.lazar@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar.