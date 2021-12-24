One dead in Hopkinton crash; icy roads cause accidents across state

The truck was severely damaged, Hopkinton Fire Lieutenant Scott Jurasek said, and the man was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. State Police and the Hopkinton and Westborough fire departments restricted traffic to two lanes for about an hour and a half.

The man, whose identity was not released, was alone, driving his 2004 Ford F250 southbound at around 8:30 a.m., when the pickup left the road and slammed into the Fruit Street overpass on the right side of the highway, State Police said in a statement.

On a day when icy road conditions spun cars out of control across the state, a 24-year-old Framingham man was killed Friday when his pickup truck collided with the concrete abutment of a bridge on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, police said.

Jurasek said ice on a stretch of highway not far from the Fruit Street overpass had caused two other accidents Friday morning, and the conditions likely contributed to the fatal crash.

“Generally, this area was very icy,” he said. ”For the first accident that we went to this morning, the middle lane was just a sheet of ice.”

Drivers found similarly hazardous conditions across the state, caused by a light dusting of snow that fell early Friday morning.

“If roads were untreated, it was below freezing, so when snow hits the pavement and melts it can get kind of slick,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Rob Megnia.

In Newton, fire officials responded to multiple crashes on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound before exit 123.

“Use left lane, it is icy on the bridge,” the Newton Fire Department said on Twitter at around 9:45 a.m.

Firefighters in Westborough posted a photo to Twitter of an overturned car and warned of slippery roads.

“** Holiday Travelers ** Use caution this morning when driving as roads are a little slick,” the town’s fire department wrotearound 8:30 a.m. “Firefighters are working this crash on Route 9 westbound prior to Route 30 right now. We want you to safely get to your destinations! Take it slow!”

Conditions improved Friday afternoon, but forecasters are warning of the possibility of freezing rain early Saturday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Southern New England, excluding the Cape and Islands, and drivers should anticipate slick roads beginning between 5 and 6 a.m. Christmas Day.

“Definitely a time to be driving with caution because freezing rain can be pretty dangerous, even with just a glaze on the road,” said Megnia.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.