‘Perfect way to celebrate safely’: Christmas churchgoers brave freezing outdoor services amid Omicron surge

“People need God all the time, especially in times of trouble,” said the Rev. James DiPerri, 59, the church’s pastor for 14 years. ”The numbers show that people find comfort in these Masses.”

Despite below-freezing weather and light snow falling, about 850 parishioners attended outdoor Mass services at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish in Waltham. Bedecked in jackets, gloves, and blankets, parishioners set up their chairs in the large church parking lot, which had enough room for social distancing.

As surging coronavirus cases prompted many churches to cancel in-person Christmas services nationwide, some parishes in Massachusetts were determined Friday to gather for their annual Christmas Eve traditions, no matter the obstacles.

Pastor James DiPerri, right, leads an outdoor Christmas Eve Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Christmas Eve Mass service would typically be held indoors in a single service at sundown. But because of surging COVID-19 cases, the church decided to hold two outdoor services in the afternoon and livestream them to have fewer people at each. Parishioners also had the option to sit indoors.

“We take health really seriously and the precautions very seriously,” DiPerri said. “More importantly, we take the spiritual welfare of the people as being of great significance.”

More than 1,000 people attended last year’s Christmas Eve Mass, DiPerri said.

Churchgoers expressed gratitude that they were still able to gather in-person, despite the cold.

“It truly is great that we have the parking lot, the space, a volunteer group that is unparalleled, and a sound system that works,” said Diane LeBlanc, 63, wearing a mask and standing by a foldable chair she brought. “We’re truly blessed.”

Ann Tran and her children, Adam and Sarah Wall, and her mother Thao Nguyen attend an outdoor Christmas Eve Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

DiPerri purchased the sound system in February 2020, anticipating the coronavirus crisis that would ensue, he said.

The speakers were a good purchase: This coming Sunday marks the 84th consecutive Sunday outdoor Mass service held by the church. And with many churches cancelling in-person services altogether, Lady Comforter has seen new faces at its services.

“We’ve recognized people from other parishes attending services as well. The word spread and other people have joined us” said Lourdes Alvarez, 71, over the hum of the homily. “I think people just want to celebrate outdoors and safely.”

Other churches, like the Hancock United Church of Christ in Lexington, initially planned indoor services on Christmas Eve.

But on Wednesday, amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the church decided to add an outdoor service option for parishioners, the Rev. Barbara Callaghan said.

Parishioners, from left, Sumeet, Laura, and Tom Olivier sing along to Christmas carols while attending a Christmas Eve service at the Hancock United Church of Christ in Lexington. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Though Hancock still offered services at three times indoors Christmas Eve, all which were live-streamed, Callaghan said that they wanted to accommodate families with small children who haven’t been vaccinated yet and “have every reason to be pretty cautious about being in a crowded indoor space right now.”

The indoor services themselves were masked and socially distanced, with less singing than usual — far from the post-pandemic Christmas celebration Callaghan imagined earlier this year when vaccinations rose and COVID case counts fell.

“What I had envisioned for Christmas this year was what it used to be,” Callaghan said. “A packed sanctuary, sometimes at capacity, with all the brass and everyone’s singing … with all their gusto.”

People attend a Christmas Eve service for children and families at the Hancock United Church of Christ in Lexington. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

That idea started to falter in August when Delta emerged. Hope returned when vaccines were approved for 5- to 11-year-olds.

But Omicron completely upended things.

“There was a moment of just having to just accept that this is the reality,” Callaghan said.

Part of that reality was the cold outside and snow dusting the ground in Lexington Thursday. The outdoor service was only a half-hour long and fire pits were set up in the church parking lot where everyone gathered to keep people warm.

Tom Olivier holds his grandchild Ishaan while warming up next to to the fire during a Christmas Eve service at the Hancock United Church of Christ in Lexington. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Save for being outdoors, much of the service was like any year. Parishioners sang “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night.” Pastors told the story of Jesus Christ’s birth. Families huddled close together. Babies cried and fell asleep.

Julie Fenner of Arlington attended the service with her husband, parents, and four kids, ages three to 11. She said the family considered attending the indoor service, but because of the Omicron surge and their youngest being unvaccinated, they decided to brave the cold.

The outdoor service was the “perfect way to celebrate safely,” she said.

Alexandra Antonyraj, left, and her twin sister Alfreda pray together during an outdoor Christmas Eve Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Jennifer Wassan, from Lexington, also decided to go with her family to the outdoor service because of COVID concerns. The whole family is vaccinated, including her son Arjun, 9, and daughter Diya, 6, who were bundled up in snow pants, boots, hats, and masks for the service. But because they’ll be seeing family for the holidays, they wanted to play it safe.

“We wanted to enjoy ourselves without being worried about being sick,” she said.

Although 2021 didn’t shape up to offer the normal Christmas people hoped for, Callaghan said that there can still be much good that comes from maintaining faith, community, and traditions — if slightly modified ones. For Callaghan, her own faith, her staff, and the ability to stay tight-knit as a church community despite having to often stay physically apart has gotten her through this tough time. She wants the same for others.

“Our hope for today and tonight is just to remind them that Christmas still comes, that Jesus is still born, that we are still here together in whatever fashion we can be,” she said. “We still have this amazing faith community that we were a part of, and nothing, absolutely nothing, will take that away from us.”

Pastor James DiPerri distributes communion to Kathleen Clark during an outdoor Christmas Eve Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Amali Antonyraj prays during an outdoor Christmas Eve Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Pastor James DiPerri leads an outdoor Christmas Eve Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Pastor James DiPerri approaches the alter at the beginning of an outdoor Christmas Eve Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Jennifer Wassan hugs her 9-year-old son Arjun while attending a Christmas Eve service at the Hancock United Church of Christ in Lexington. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

People attend a Christmas Eve service for children and families at the Hancock United Church of Christ in Lexington. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Minister for Children and Families David C. Clark tells the Christmas Story while hosting a Christmas Eve service at the Hancock United Church of Christ in Lexington. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Minister for Children and Families David C. Clark, left, and Reverend Barbara Callaghan sing aloft to Christmas carols while hosting a Christmas Eve service at the Hancock United Church of Christ in Lexington. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

People attend a Christmas Eve service for children and families at the Hancock United Church of Christ in Lexington. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com. Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.