Two people injured in crash on Fellsway in Malden

Two people were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Fellsway in Malden on Friday night, officials said.
The State Police Collision Reconstruction and Crime Scene units were at the scene investigating the crash, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. near 1 Fellsway East, according to Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
No further information was available late Friday night.
