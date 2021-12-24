fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people injured in crash on Fellsway in Malden

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated December 24, 2021, 29 minutes ago

Two people were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Fellsway in Malden on Friday night, officials said.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction and Crime Scene units were at the scene investigating the crash, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. near 1 Fellsway East, according to Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

No further information was available late Friday night.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

