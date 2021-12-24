The best tribute to health care workers? Follow the guidelines for staying healthy.

Yet today, like every day, doctors and nurses, along with a wide range of other health care workers and support staff, will go to work and do all they can to tend to those sick from COVID-19 and whatever else puts them in need of hospital care. In the early days of the pandemic, these front-line workers were recognized and even celebrated. Now, with so many of us sick and tired of the virus and its impact on our lives, it’s easy to forget about them. But forgotten or not, celebrated or not, they will be on the job.

Intensive care beds in Massachusetts are packed with patients. According to the state’s COVID-19 reporting dashboard , 1,621 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday. Because of staffing shortages, the National Guard has been activated to provide backup help. Here and across the country, those caring for the victims of this ongoing pandemic say they are burnt out, exhausted, and disheartened by the pressure of a medical crisis they have never before experienced.

At Tufts Medical Center and Tufts Children’s Hospital, for example, about 350 members of the care team will be working over the holiday weekend. That includes approximately 75 registered nurses staffing the intensive care units around the clock over the three-day weekend. “We anticipate the number of patients to be higher than usual for this time of year, given the current COVID-19 surge and the fact that Emergency Department and transfer requests are nonstop,” a spokesman said.

At Massachusetts General Hospital, a spokesman said that two ICU shifts per day involve “around 90-100 non-MD staff,” such as nurses and respiratory therapists. The physician staff coverage would be about 65, which includes attendings, fellows, and residents, and some physician assistants and nurse practitioners. So “all in all somewhere between 155-200 for just ICUs,” the spokesman said.

That’s just a small piece of the big Massachusetts health care picture. At hospitals across the state, thousands of health care workers will be doing their job as the rest of us celebrate the holiday season and upcoming new year. Besides recognizing their hard work, what else can we do?

The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association recently outlined five crucial steps residents can take to ease the strain imposed by COVID-19 :

1. Get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu, and get the COVID-19 booster.

2. Wear a face mask in public places.

3. Get tested for COVID-19 after exposure to the virus, or if symptoms develop.

4. Keep up with regularly scheduled medical appointments.

5. Go to a doctor or local urgent care center, when appropriate, to reduce strain on hospitals.

In other words, the best way to show our appreciation for hospital workers is to do everything we can to stay out of the hospital. To keep the health care system from crashing, we need to stay healthy. No one has yet come up with a way to banish the virus completely from our lives. But if we follow the guidance of medical experts, its severity will be greatly reduced, and that reduces the strain on the people whose job it is to take care of us.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.